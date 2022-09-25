Halftime: FCN public school football power rankings

Here's a look at where the seven Forsyth County public school football teams stand halfway through the season.

Consider this more a pulse of how well the programs are performing as opposed to a projection of how they fill finish the season. It should also not be viewed as predictions that any one team would necessarily beat another on a neutral field.

These rankings are incredibly unscientific but do attempt to reward final results while taking strength of schedule into account. Also, more weight is placed on results from Weeks 4-6.

We'll come back in three weeks time to reassess all of the programs. Until then, feel free to let us know which teams are underrated, overrated or (if you're a fan of the top-ranked team) rated exactly right.

Note that all games involving Forsyth public school teams from here through the end of the regular season are region contests.

FCN POWER RANKINGS

Rank, Team, Record

1. LAMBERT (5-0)

Second-quarter results



Week 4: OFF

Week 5: Lambert 43, Flowery Branch 20

Week 6: Lambert 31, East Coweta 24

Third-quarter schedule



Week 7: OFF

Week 8: at Forsyth Central

Week 9: at West Forsyth

2. DENMARK (4-1)

Second-quarter results



Week 4: Denmark 25, Harrison 21

Week 5: Denmark 17, Pebblebrook 14

Week 6: Denmark 28, Dacula 25

Third-quarter schedule



Week 7: OFF

Week 8: vs. West Forsyth

Week 9: vs. South Forsyth

3. WEST FORSYTH (3-2)

Second-quarter results



Week 4: West Forsyth 42, Cambridge 35

Week 5: West Forsyth 34, Cherokee 7

Week 6: OFF

Third-quarter schedule



Week 7: OFF

Week 8: at Denmark

Week 9: vs. Lambert

4. NORTH FORSYTH (4-2)

Second-quarter results



Week 4: Creekview 35, North Forsyth 7

Week 5: North Forsyth 14, Jackson County 3

Week 6: North Forsyth 42, Shiloh 34

Third-quarter schedule



Week 7: OFF

Week 8: vs. Lanier

Week 9: OFF

5. SOUTH FORSYTH (3-2)

Second-quarter results



Week 4: OFF

Week 5: South Forsyth 41, Clarke Central 34

Week 6: Brookwood 41, South Forsyth 24

Third-quarter schedule

Week 7: OFF

Week 8: vs. Milton

Week 9: at Denmark

6. EAST FORSYTH (3-1)

Second-quarter results



Week 4: OFF

Week 5: East Forsyth 42, Johnson (Hall) 0

Week 6: Walnut Grove 7, East Forsyth 6

Third-quarter schedule

Week 7: at East Hall

Week 8: vs. Cherokee Bluff

Week 9: at North Oconee

7. FORSYTH CENTRAL (2-3)

Second-quarter results



Week 4: OFF

Week 5: Habersham Central 28, Forsyth Central 21

Week 6: Forsyth Central 35, Seckinger 0

Third-quarter schedule



Week 7: OFF

Week 8: vs. Lambert

Week 9: at Milton