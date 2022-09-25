Halftime: FCN public school football power rankings

Here's a look at where the seven Forsyth County public school football teams stand halfway through the season.
Consider this more a pulse of how well the programs are performing as opposed to a projection of how they fill finish the season. It should also not be viewed as predictions that any one team would necessarily beat another on a neutral field.
These rankings are incredibly unscientific but do attempt to reward final results while taking strength of schedule into account. Also, more weight is placed on results from Weeks 4-6.
We'll come back in three weeks time to reassess all of the programs. Until then, feel free to let us know which teams are underrated, overrated or (if you're a fan of the top-ranked team) rated exactly right.
Note that all games involving Forsyth public school teams from here through the end of the regular season are region contests.
FCN POWER RANKINGS
Rank, Team, Record
1. LAMBERT (5-0)
Second-quarter results
Week 4: OFF
Week 5: Lambert 43, Flowery Branch 20
Week 6: Lambert 31, East Coweta 24
Third-quarter schedule
Week 7: OFF
Week 8: at Forsyth Central
Week 9: at West Forsyth
2. DENMARK (4-1)
Second-quarter results
Week 4: Denmark 25, Harrison 21
Week 5: Denmark 17, Pebblebrook 14
Week 6: Denmark 28, Dacula 25
Third-quarter schedule
Week 7: OFF
Week 8: vs. West Forsyth
Week 9: vs. South Forsyth
3. WEST FORSYTH (3-2)
Second-quarter results
Week 4: West Forsyth 42, Cambridge 35
Week 5: West Forsyth 34, Cherokee 7
Week 6: OFF
Third-quarter schedule
Week 7: OFF
Week 8: at Denmark
Week 9: vs. Lambert
4. NORTH FORSYTH (4-2)
Second-quarter results
Week 4: Creekview 35, North Forsyth 7
Week 5: North Forsyth 14, Jackson County 3
Week 6: North Forsyth 42, Shiloh 34
Third-quarter schedule
Week 7: OFF
Week 8: vs. Lanier
Week 9: OFF
5. SOUTH FORSYTH (3-2)
Second-quarter results
Week 4: OFF
Week 5: South Forsyth 41, Clarke Central 34
Week 6: Brookwood 41, South Forsyth 24
Third-quarter schedule
Week 7: OFF
Week 8: vs. Milton
Week 9: at Denmark
6. EAST FORSYTH (3-1)
Second-quarter results
Week 4: OFF
Week 5: East Forsyth 42, Johnson (Hall) 0
Week 6: Walnut Grove 7, East Forsyth 6
Third-quarter schedule
Week 7: at East Hall
Week 8: vs. Cherokee Bluff
Week 9: at North Oconee
7. FORSYTH CENTRAL (2-3)
Second-quarter results
Week 4: OFF
Week 5: Habersham Central 28, Forsyth Central 21
Week 6: Forsyth Central 35, Seckinger 0
Third-quarter schedule
Week 7: OFF
Week 8: vs. Lambert
Week 9: at Milton