James Waldrop, Forsyth County resident, set for World Axe Throwing Championships

James Waldrop has been a thrower all his life.

Sometimes it would land him in trouble with his father. Now, his inclination for throwing is leading him to the 2021 World Axe Throwing Championships in Fort Worth, Texas.

As a child, Waldrop recalls taking hold of his father's screwdrivers and throwing them at the ground to see if he could get them stuck.

Photo submitted "My dad would say, 'James, where's my screwdriver at?' So, I've thrown sharp stuff just about all my life, just never in a controlled environment or a league or anything like that," said Waldrop, a Forsyth County resident.

Not until about two and a half years ago, when Waldrop's wife, Melissa Waldrop, introduced him to axe throwing.

Melissa went axe throwing with her co-workers as part of a team-building exercise, and she knew James would love it.

"She and I went with three other couples and just made a reservation," James said. "We all went and met there and threw. She was right — I loved it. I absolutely loved it from the first time I threw."

Suddenly, James had a new hobby. He joined a league that summer at Freedom Mill Axe Throwing and won the end-of-season tournament.

Waldrop began honing his craft and joined a travel team at Big Axe Throwing in Dalton.

"No one was great the first time they threw an axe. They just weren't," Waldrop said. "You might have an idea what's going on and you might have thrown axes at trees as a little kid, but it's not the same. You've got to put in some practice; you've got to put in some work to get really, really good. Everybody on our Big's Axe Throwing team has put in a lot of hours and a lot of practice. I've got a set of boards that I put up in my backyard. I throw every chance I get. Weather permitting, I try to throw every day, if not every second day. You just have to stay sharp."

There are four disciplines when it comes to axe throwing: big axe, duals, knife throwing and standard hatchet.

Waldrop qualified for the 2021 World Axe Throwing Championships in big axe and duals, where he will compete with his throwing partner, Jon Allen.

"Big axe I don't expect to dominate the field whatsoever, because I threw better than I've ever thrown when I qualified," Waldrop said. "But me and my partner, Jon Allen, are really good at duals. You don't ever know what's going to happen, but I think we've got a real good shot to do well in duals."