Lacrosse Preview: West Forsyth, Lambert to battle for state title

Both championship games are slated to be played May 18 at Denmark. The girls matchup between West Forsyth and Milton is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m., with the Wolverines-Longhorns matchup to follow at approximately 8.

West Forsyth turned things around after finishing their previous season 11-9. The Wolverines achieved 20 wins and defeated Lambert for the first time in school history in March.

“Good teams are led by coaches, great teams are led by players,” Wolverines head coach John Laden said. "This team was led by the players. They took ownership of the team, were accountable for everything, show trust and leadership. In my belief, it's why we had such a great year."

After an outstanding playoff performance to defeat Parkview 18-2 in the Sweet 16. The Wolverines faced some difficulty getting to the state finals.

Against North Paulding, the Wolverines matched their season low in goals. After grabbing onto a 6-2 lead, North Paulding slowly climbed back but couldn’t overcome the Wolverines' stellar defense late in the end.

The Final Four was the biggest test to see if the Wolverines deserved a shot at the state title.

The Wolverines faced Buford, a team that prevented them from having an undefeated record. The game came down to the wire and it took an astronomical performance from Grey Brockman to lead the Wolverines to victory.

“His evolution as a player has been amazing,” Laden said in describing Brockman. “What he brings to the table besides scoring goals is he’s a great one-on-one defender and has been trusting his teammates to have a high number of assists. He’s been a tremendous captain this year.”

Lambert's Chris Harper celebrates during a Class 7A state semifinal against South Forsyth Tuesday at home. (Photo by Jay Rooney Photography) Entering this game, Laden wants his Wolverines (20-1) to be patient with their shot selections, trust in each other to make plays, communicate and most importantly win the face-offs.



“We’re going to try to compete to the best of our ability," Laden said when asked about facing Lambert again. "They’re the two-time (defending) state champions.”



Meanwhile, the Longhorns are not new to this type of pressure, as they’re reigning two-peat champions and are always expected to be playing on the last day of the season.

Lambert (19-3) eased through the playoffs with wins against Milton and Harrison, but against South Forsyth, the team faced a harder task.

The War Eagles scored two goals in the final two minutes of the game and cut the deficit to 8-7. Lambert's speed helped keep South Forsyth's defense on its toes, chewing the clock to secure the win.

“Overall, the state title means a lot,” Longhorns head coach John Spaide said. “The presence has been set since the program started in 2009. The expectation is high, and we want to be there every year.”

Rather than viewing the 10-9 loss against West Forsyth negatively, Spaide looks at it positively.

“We’ve seen the film and seen the mistakes made the first time around,” Spaide said. "No one is looking at that loss. We used the opportunity to grow as a team."

Getting the Big Three of Evan Suh, Cole Greenfield and Chris Harper involved is one of the key ways of putting the Wolverines down. Lambert's second priority is winning the battle of scooping ground balls.

“If you don’t win that ground ball battle, the game changes significantly,"Spaide said. "We want to be smart with our decisions and [lessen] turnovers."