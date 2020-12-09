PREP ROUNDUP: Adle's 12 points helps North Forsyth roll past Lambert

North Forsyth's girls basketball team opened Region 6-7A play Tuesday with a 55-18 win against Lambert. Haelim Adle led the Raiders with 12 points.
North (4-1, 1-0 Region 6-7A) will host West Forsyth at 6 p.m. Friday, while Lambert (2-4, 0-1 Region 6-7A) will host River Ridge at 9 a.m. Saturday.
Forsyth Central 47, Gainesville 37
Forsyth Central evened its region record Tuesday with a 47-37 win against Gainesville. The Bulldogs (3-3, 1-1 Region 6-7A) will host South Forsyth at 6 p.m. Friday.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Lambert 94, North Forsyth 87
Paul Lunguana scored 40 points to help Lambert to its first win of the season, a 94-87 victory over North Forsyth.
Lunguana had four 3-pointers and pulled down seven rebounds. Mason Barnes finished with 19 points, seven rebounds and five steals. Niko Wilson had 13 points and Keenan Gagen added nine points and three assists.
Aidan Kudlas scored a team-high 28 points for the Raiders.
Lambert (1-5, 1-1 Region 6-7A) will host Brookwood at 6 p.m. Friday, while North will host West Forsyth at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Forsyth Central 54, Gainesville 51
Forsyth Central picked up a 54-51 road win at Gainesville on Tuesday.
Dylan Carter led the Bulldogs with 24 points, while Eli Chol had 14 points and Usman Barry added six points.
Central (3-3, 1-1 Region 6-7A) will host South Forsyth at 7:30 p.m. Friday.