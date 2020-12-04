PREP ROUNDUP: Cowart, Quincy drop 20 as West Forsyth beats Gainesville

Cayla Cowart and Molly Quincy each scored 20 points, while Kalie Thrower and Calie Thrower had seven points each, as West Forsyth opened Region 6-7A play Thursday with a 65-45 win against Gainesville.
West (3-1, 1-0 Region 6-7A) will step out of region play and face Greenforest at 3:30 p.m. Saturday.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Gainesville 66, West Forsyth 64
West Forsyth dropped a close game to Gainesville Thursday, 66-64, to start Region 6-7A play.
Junior Joe Wortman led a balanced Wolverines offense with 17 points, adding five steals and two assists. Junior Caleb Lesch filled up the stat sheet, scoring 15 points, grabbing 15 rebounds, while chipping in two steals and two assists. Senior Max Smith scored 13 points behind four 3-pointers, while junior Jake Mooney added eight points, six rebounds and four assists. Junior Grant Moore led the team with four blocks, scoring seven points and grabbing four rebounds.
West (2-1, 0-1 Region 6-7A) will host Mill Creek at 1:30 p.m. Saturday in a non-region matchup.