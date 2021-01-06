PREP ROUNDUP: Denmark girls smother North Atlanta, 70-26

Denmark's girls basketball team matched a season high Tuesday, scoring 70 points for the second time this year in a 70-26 victory against North Atlanta.

Sophie Smith led the Danes with 29 points and three steals, chipping in four assists and three rebounds.

Freshman Mary Kate Leonard finished with a double-double, scoring 14 points and pulling down 10 rebounds. Fellow freshmen Emma Hempker and Kylie Morris each landed in double-digits, with Hempker finishing with 12 points, five assists, three rebounds and two steals, while Morris had 11 points, four rebounds and two assists.

Denmark (8-5, 2-1 Region 6-7A) will step back into region play at 6 p.m. Friday when the Danes host North Forsyth.

MONDAY

North Forsyth 45, Forsyth Central 31

North Forsyth picked up its ninth straight victory Monday, beating Forsyth Central 45-31.

Maddie Erickson and Haelim Adle each scored 10 points, with Erickson logging 15 rebounds to complete the double-double. Adle added four rebounds, four assists and four steals.

Ella Holbrook had eight points, while Ali Jones chipped in five points, and Erin Whalen finished with six rebounds, four points and four steals.

North (10-1, 3-0 Region 6-7A) will travel to Loganville at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, while Central will visit Lambert at 6 p.m. Friday.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Lambert 60, Mountain View 48

Lambert stretched its winning streak to five games Tuesday as the Longhorns topped Mountain View 60-48.

Paul Lunguana notched a double-double with 21 points and 11 rebounds, both team-highs. Mason Barnes had 16 points, six rebounds and three assists, while Niko Wilson finished with 10 points, and James Tyre added seven points and five assists.

Lambert (6-6, 2-1 Region 6-7A) will host Forsyth Central at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

King's Ridge 69, Pinecrest Academy 64

Oscar Lynch exploded for 33 points Tuesday, but it wasn't enough for Pinecrest as the Paladins fell 69-64 to King's Ridge.

Carter Kling also had 13 points for Pinecrest.

The Paladins (2-4, 2-2 Region 6-1A Private) will host Mount Pisgah at 6 p.m. Saturday.