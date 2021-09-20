PREP ROUNDUP: Denmark's Ashley wins individual title at Warpath Invitational

Ethan Ashley's 15:34 at Saturday's Warpath Invitational secured a first-place finish for the Denmark senior and helped the Danes to a third-place overall team finish.
Ashley finished more than eight seconds ahead of second-place Dru Moore and shaved 41 seconds off last year's third-place finish at the same event.
Tavian Anderson logged a 16:11 to finish fifth, while Xavier Anderson [8th; 16:16], Ethan Bridge [28th; 16:54] and Ben Sydell [59th; 17:31] followed.
Forsyth Central senior Zach Payne finished 38th [16:58] to lead the Bulldogs to a 16th-place finish, while Weston Woolard ran a 17:43, Vishnu Yella turned in an 18:21 and Blake Pinchok finished in 18:33.
On the girls side, Denmark placed fourth behind a fourth-place finish by sophomore Morgan Grace Sheffield [19:00]. Jessica Perriello [15th; 19:55], Kendall Hilyer [30th; 20:43], Olivia Edge [32nd; 20:48] and Elena Lawler [52nd; 21:23] rounded out the Danes' runners.
Central junior Peyton Maddox ran a 21:34 and finished 56th, helping the Bulldogs to an 18th-place showing. Lily DeLuca [65th; 21:54] and Sarah-Corrine Collins [66th; 21:56] posted back-to-back finishes for the Bulldogs.
West boys capture 6th at Southern Showcase
A trio of Forsyth County schools ran up against some of the top distance runners in the Southeast on Saturday at the Southern Showcase in Huntsville, Alabama, with West Forsyth's boys cross country team finishing sixth out of 32 teams.
The Wolverines received a 15:43 from Trent Bell, which placed him 31st individually. Diego Fernandes finished 67th with a 16:10, while Charlie Cavanaugh [92nd; 16:25], Parker Chase [113th; 16:40] and Aidan Murray [133rd; 16:51] helped West to the best showing by a Forsyth County school.
South Forsyth junior Ben Bergey placed 11th individually [15:21], while senior Nate Verska finished 22nd [15:30]. Lambert junior Kushan Patel [70th; 16:12] paced the Longhorns, while Matthew Miller [89th; 16:23] and Calvin Stilwell [105th; 16:34] followed.
Jesuit [Louisiana] won the boys race with a 15:43 team split.
South Forsyth's girls team received a pair of top-20 finishes from Carmel Yonas [15th; 18:30] and Isabel Yonas [20th; 18:44] to place 12th at the event. Lambert junior Bella Cammarota's 27th-place finish [18:56] led the Longhorns, with junior Amanda Feeney not far behind [55th; 19:31].
Brentwood [Tennessee] captured the girls race with an 18:32 team split.