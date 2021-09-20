PREP ROUNDUP: Denmark's Ashley wins individual title at Warpath Invitational

Ethan Ashley's 15:34 at Saturday's Warpath Invitational secured a first-place finish for the Denmark senior and helped the Danes to a third-place overall team finish.

Ashley finished more than eight seconds ahead of second-place Dru Moore and shaved 41 seconds off last year's third-place finish at the same event.

Tavian Anderson logged a 16:11 to finish fifth, while Xavier Anderson [8th; 16:16], Ethan Bridge [28th; 16:54] and Ben Sydell [59th; 17:31] followed.

Forsyth Central senior Zach Payne finished 38th [16:58] to lead the Bulldogs to a 16th-place finish, while Weston Woolard ran a 17:43, Vishnu Yella turned in an 18:21 and Blake Pinchok finished in 18:33.