PREP ROUNDUP: Lambert softball stretches winning streak to four

Lambert pounded 14 hits Thursday as the Longhorns overwhelmed West Forsyth, 9-5.



Eight different players logged a hit for Lambert, with five players enjoying multi-hit afternoons. Hannah Cornetto led the Longhorns at the plate, finishing 3 for 4 with two RBIs and a run scored. Madison Todd, Hannah Cole, Colleen Thorson and Ashley Fitts each had two hits, with each player adding an RBI. Katelyn Boyette drove in two runs and scored a run. Cole earned the win after giving up five runs -- three earned -- on eight hits across seven innings, adding eight strikeouts.

Lindleigh Cole, Olivia Finamore and Abby Williams each had two hits for West, with Finamore driving in two runs. Lindleigh Cole scored a pair of runs and drove in the Wolverines' other run. Grace Mangan scored two runs from atop West's lineup. Williams collected the loss for West, surrendering nine runs -- four earned -- across seven innings. Williams also struck out four batters.

Lambert (4-6, 4-0 Region 6-7A) has a big test Saturday as the Longhorns host North Forsyth in a doubleheader beginning at 11 a.m. West (7-7, 5-1 Region 6-7A) will host South Forsyth at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday in a doubleheader.

North Forsyth 11, Forsyth Central 0

North Forsyth scored eight runs in the fourth inning Thursday, handing Forsyth Central 11-0 loss.

Adaline Nix went 3 for 3 with two runs, an RBI and a walk, while Lauren Fields finished 2 for 3 with a run and RBI. Ashleigh Grace, McKayla Cothran, Hailey Mize, Olivia Tyson and Castleberry also drove in runs, with Tyson and Castleberry each driving in two. Mize picked up the win in the circle, four innings of one-hit ball and striking out one. Bri Deleon pitched a scoreless inning in relief.

Reagan Bump reached all three times for Central, singling twice and walking once, adding a stolen base.

North (5-6, 1-2 Region 6-7A) will travel to Lambert at 11 a.m. Saturday for a doubleheader, while Central (0-7, 0-4 Region 6-7A) will face Sprayberry at 1 p.m. Saturday.

South Forsyth 2, Denmark 0

South Forsyth remained undefeated Thursday as Hannah Marchman threw seven shutout innings and the War Eagles blanked Denmark 2-0.

Katie Traynor and Emme Souter each went 2 for 4, with Makenna Segal, Ashley Chu, Ansley Chiang, Chloe Traynor and Audrey Hui each chipping in a hit. Chiang scored the first run off of a Denmark error in the first inning, then Ruthie Allen swiped home on a wild pitch in the third inning. Marchman allowed five hits and struck out four in the win.

Jordan Williams accounted for two of Denmark's five hits, with Jessie DeNardo, Mary Kate Leonard and Avery Callaway providing a hit each. Leonard scattered nine hits across seven innings, giving up a pair of unearned runs.

South (8-0, 4-0 Region 6-7A) will travel to West Forsyth at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday for a doubleheader, while Denmark (7-6, 2-2 Region 6-7A) will host North Forsyth at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday for a doubleheader.

VOLLEYBALL

North Forsyth 2, Duluth 0

North Forsyth 2, Lanier 0

North Forsyth continued to impress Thursday, sweeping Duluth and Lanier 2-0. The Raiders topped Duluth 25-11, 25-10 and beat Lanier 25-14, 25-16.

The Raiders (23-4) has an away tri-match Tuesday against East Jackson and West Hall.

Lassiter 3, South Forsyth 0

South Forsyth was swept by Lassiter Thursday, 25-18, 25-16, 25-21.

The War Eagles (4-4) will open Region 6-7A play at 6 p.m. Thursday at home against Denmark.

Forsyth Central 2, Jackson County 1

Forsyth Central picked up a pair of wins against Jackson County and West Hall Thursday, beating Jackson County 25-15, 20-25, 15-13.

The Bulldogs (8-3) open Region 6-7A play at 6 p.m. Thursday at North Forsyth.