PREP ROUNDUP: Lambert volleyball holds off Central in 5 sets

North Forsyth 3, Denmark 0



North Forsyth swept Denmark on Tuesday, 3-0, to remain perfect in area play.



The Raiders [24-7, 2-0 Area 6-7A] will travel to Lambert at 6 p.m. Thursday, while Denmark [15-8, 0-2 Area 6-7A] will step out of area play Thursday with a tri-match against Chattahoochee and Lovett.

SOFTBALL

North Forsyth 7, West Forsyth 2

North Forsyth 9, West Forsyth 7

Lexie Durban homered twice, Olivia Tyson homered once and earned a win in the circle, and North Forsyth swept West Forsyth in a doubleheader Tuesday.

Durban slugged a three-run homer in Game 1 to cap the Raiders' four-run fifth inning and make it 7-0. Taylor Pipkins also had an RBI single in the frame.

Durban finished 1-for-4 with four RBIs and two runs scored, while Pipkins went 2-for-3 with two runs scored and an RBI, and Logan Currie collected two hits and scored two runs.

Olivia Tyson pitched 6 1/3 innings and gave up two runs on six hits, striking out six and walking three. Durban pitched 2/3 innings of hitless relief in the seventh inning.

West staged a comeback in the seventh, with one-out RBI singles from Lillian Seitz and Catelyn Brown, but Durban needed just five pitches to retire the Wolverines and secure the victory.

North grabbed a 2-0 lead in the first inning of Game 2, but West stormed ahead after an RBI groundout by Abby Williams, then RBI singles from Seitz and Kylee Ramirez to make it 4-2. North took the lead for good in the fifth after a solo home run by Durban and a three-run homer by Tyson.

Durban finished 3-for-4 with two RBIs and a run scored, while Pipkins [2-for-4, 1 RBI, 1 R], Ali Jones [2-for-4, 2 R] and Lauren Fields [2-for-3, 2 R] each had multiple hits to lead the Raiders.

Ramirez was perfect at the plate, going 3-for-3 with two RBIs and a run scored to lead the Wolverines. Madi Heine finished 2-for-4, while Williams, Seitz, Paige Carroll, Emily Brown and Lindleigh Cole each drove in a run.

North [20-1, 10-0 Region 6-7A] has won 19 straight games and will travel to Gainesville at 6 p.m. Thursday, while West [5-12, 3-7 Region 6-7A] will host Mill Creek on Wednesday before resuming region play Sept. 24 against Forsyth Central.

East Forsyth 7, Gilmer 6

East Forsyth 13, Gilmer 1

Cali Marshall swiped home on a wild pitch to give East Forsyth a 7-6 walkoff win Tuesday, the first of two victories against Gilmer.

The Broncos trailed by three runs entering the final frame, but Shelby Conaway led off the inning with a double, then scored on Avrie Nowalk's RBI double. A walk by Emily Hutcheson sandwiched between a pair of outs gave East runners on first and second with two outs, down 6-4. Marshall singled to load the bases, then Emma Smallwood drew a bases-loaded walk to cut the deficit to one run. Nowalk took home on a wild pitch, then Marshall scored the winning run on another wild pitch.

Cadence Alberty pitched one inning of perfect relief, striking out three, to earn the win. Abi Shaheen earned the start and pitched six innings, giving up six runs — four earned.

The Broncos didn't need any late-inning heroics in Game 2, using a seven-run second inning to take control. Ava Cowart went 2-for-3 with two runs, while Smallwood doubled twice and Hutcheson drove in a pair of runs. Conaway and Nowalk also drove in a run for the Broncos. Alberty earned her second victory of the afternoon, striking out six batters across four innings and giving up one unearned run on two hits.

East [15-3, 13-0 Region 7-3A] will travel to Lumpkin County at 6:30 p.m. Thursday before facing Denmark at noon Saturday.

Denmark 17, Gainesville 0

Denmark 16, Gainesville 1

Jessie DeNardo and Sara Harris homered, Mary Kate Leonard threw three hitless innings, and Denmark earned a couple of convincing wins Tuesday against Gainesville.

DeNardo [3-for-3, 3 R, 6 RBIs] and Jordan Williams [3-for-3, 3 R, 2 RBIs] were perfect at the plate, while Harris, Avery Callaway, Kiersten Bell, Reagan Smith, Ava Reformado and Riley Bord each had an RBI.

Caitlin McGinn went 3-for-3 with three RBIs and three runs scored to lead the Danes in Game 2. Smith and Hannah Golden each drove in two runs.

Denmark [10-6, 5-3 Region 6-7A] will host Lambert at 6 p.m. Thursday.