PREP ROUNDUP: Lynch nets 42 points to lead Pinecrest past Fellowship

Pinecrest Academy's boys basketball team opened the season Tuesday with a sound 65-54 win against Fellowship Christian, led by Oscar Lynch's 42 points.

Lynch also had a team-high 17 rebounds to log the double-double, adding three assists. Carter Kling also landed in double figures, scoring 11 points and chipping in six rebounds and five assists. Pat Flanigan had five points and five rebounds.

Pinecrest (1-0) will travel to The Weber School at 7 p.m. Thursday.

South Forsyth 46, Woodstock 43

South Forsyth picked up its second win of the season Tuesday behind 15 points from Brandon Stoudamire and solid defensive play by Bharath Vantaru. South trailed at halftime 26-16, but a runaway fourth quarter where the War Eagles outscored Woodstock 13-5 allowed them to pull away.

South (2-1) kicks off Region 6-7A play at 7:30 p.m. Friday when the War Eagles host Lambert.

Mill Creek 66, Lambert 60

Mason Barnes led all scorers with 24 points, including three 3-pointers, but it wasn't enough as Lambert fell to Mill Creek Tuesday, 66-60.

James Tyre also knocked down three treys on his way to 14 points, while Paul Lunguana finished with a double-double -- 11 points and 13 rebounds.

Lambert (0-3) will open Region 6-7A play at South Forsyth at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

North Forsyth 79, Lumpkin County 52

North Forsyth handed Lumpkin County its first loss of the season Tuesday, 79-52.

The Raiders raced to a 42-20 lead by halftime on their way to a season-high 79 points.

North (2-2) will host Roswell at 3:30 p.m. Saturday.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Denmark 67, Lovett 53

Sophie Smith enjoyed a huge night Tuesday, scoring 35 points as Denmark eased past Lovett 67-53.

Smith also had four assists and three steals, while Jessie DeNardo pulled down a team-high 12 rebounds and scored eight points. Emma Hempker and Kylie Morris each scored eight points, adding six and nine rebounds, respectively.

The Danes (2-1) will travel to Forsyth Central at 6 p.m. Thursday.

North Forsyth 51, Lumpkin County 49

Anna Gliatta's 19 points helped North Forsyth past Lumpkin County Tuesday, 51-49. Ali Jones finished with nine points.

North (2-1) will host Roswell at 2 p.m. Saturday.

Mill Creek 44, Lambert 40

Lambert fell to Mill Creek on the road Tuesday, 44-40.

The Longhorns (2-2) will travel to South Forsyth at 6 p.m. Friday.

Woodstock 74, South Forsyth 46

South Forsyth suffered its first loss of the season Tuesday at the hands of an undefeated Woodstock team, 74-46.

The War Eagles (2-1) will host Etowah at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Fellowship Christian 40, Pinecrest Academy 24

Fellowship Christian sprinted past Pinecrest Academy Tuesday, 40-24.

The Paladins (0-3) are back in action at 6 p.m. Thursday against Walker.