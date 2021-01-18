PREP ROUNDUP: North, West girls pick up impressive non-region wins

Three players landed in double figures Monday as North Forsyth's girls basketball team upended fourth-ranked Class 2A Rabun County, 55-50.
Ali Jones continued her hot streak and led the Raiders with 17 points, while Haelim Adle added 15 points and Maddie Erickson chipped in 10 points.
North, currently ranked No. 6 in Class 7A, raced out to a 19-10 lead after one quarter and led by eight points at halftime.
The Raiders (14-2, 6-0 Region 6-7A) have won four straight games and will host Lambert at 6 p.m. Friday.
West Forsyth 49, Archer 43
Cayla Cowart filled up the stat sheet Saturday against Archer, scoring 24 points and recording 11 rebounds, adding six steals, three assists and one block as the Wolverines won 49-43.
Calie Thrower also reached double digits in the win, scoring 13 points and chipping in three rebounds, two assists and two steals. Molly Quincy had seven points, six rebounds and two assists.
West led 29-24 at halftime before a 7-0 run to open the fourth quarter allowed the Wolverines to pull away.