PREP ROUNDUP: South Forsyth wins regular-season region title

South Forsyth earned a regular-season Region 6-7A title Tuesday after securing a pair of 13-1 wins against Forsyth Central.

Ruthie Allen, Makenna Segal and Katie Jenkins each had three RBIs, while Ashley Chu went 2 for 4 with a walk and four runs scored from atop the War Eagles' lineup. Hannah Marchman finished 1 for 4 with two RBIs and also earned the win in the pitcher's circle, scattering five hits across five innings, giving up one run and striking out four batters.

Kylie McTier, Caroline Heard, Emma Pirkle, Olivia Swaim and Kennah Wall each had one hit for Central. Swaim drove in McTier with an RBI single in the bottom of the fourth that accounted for the Bulldogs' lone run.

South hammered 18 hits in Game 1 of the doubleheader, as Allen (3 for 4, 3 runs, 1 RBI), Segal (3 for 3, 3 runs, 2 RBIs), Jenkins (2 for 3, 2 RBIs), Katie Traynor (2 for 4, 3 R), Audrey Hui (2 for 4, 1 RBI, 1 R) and Josie Crossman (2 for 3) led the War Eagles at the plate.

Central (4-19, 2-12 Region 6-7A) will host Sprayberry at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, while South (20-3-1, 15-2 Region 6-7A) will wrap up region play at 6 p.m. Thursday with a home game against West Forsyth.

Lambert 4, Denmark 1

Denmark 7, Lambert 6

Jordan Williams' two-out RBI double in the bottom of the eighth inning scored Kallie Rowe and handed Denmark a 7-6 walkoff win Tuesday.

Williams went 2 for 4, adding a run scored and a walk as Denmark's leadoff hitter. Jessie DeNardo drove in three runs and scored once behind a 2-for-3 effort, while Rowe finished 3 for 4 with three RBIs and two runs scored. DeNardo and Rowe each had home runs. Avery Callaway, Kiersten Bell and Ellery Campbell each had one hit for the Danes. Taylor Gajdik earned the win after throwing eight innings, giving up six runs on eight hits, while striking out four batters and walking three.

Hannah Cornetto drove in three runs and went 1 for 4, while Colleen Thorson finished 2 for 4 with an RBI and a run scored. Ashley Fitz went 2 for 4, while Kirsten Cowart, Maddie Todd and Katelyn Boyette each had one hit.

Lambert earned the win in the first game of the doubleheader, as Todd's RBI single in the top of the third inning scored Amelia Burke and allowed Thorson to score on the throw. The Longhorns padded the lead in the top of the seventh inning when Thorson reached on a bunt and Trinity Persad scored on an error, then Sydney Chung scored on a Cowart single.

Denmark (14-12, 7-9 Region 6-7A) will wrap up region play at 6 p.m. Thursday at North Forsyth, while Lambert (15-13, 13-5 Region 6-7A) will host Lanier at 6 p.m. Wednesday.

North Forsyth 15, Gainesville 0

North Forsyth 10, Gainesville 0

North Forsyth earned a pair of blowout wins Tuesday against Gainesville, 15-0 and 10-0.

Lexie Durban threw three innings of no-hit ball in Game 2 of the doubleheader, striking out six batters. Taylor Pipkins (1 for 2, 2 RBIs, 1 R), Mary Grace Holden (1 for 2, 2 R, 1 RBI), Addison Peck (1 for 3, 1 RBI, 1 R), Alexis Monroe (1 for 2, 2 RBIs, 1 R) and Olivia Tyson (1 for 1, 3 RBIs, 2 R) each drove in runs for the Raiders. McKayla Cothran and Adaline Nix each scored three times.

North's offense charged Gainesville for 11 hits in Game 1, as Cothran (3 for 3, 2 RBIs, 2 R), Ashleigh Grace (2 for 2, 2 R), Bri Deleon (2 for 3, 2 RBIs) and Emily Hutcheson (2 for 3, 2 RBIs, 1 R) had multiple hits for the Raiders.

North (20-9, 14-3 Region 6-7A) will host Denmark at 6 p.m. Thursday.