PREP ROUNDUP: West's Fernandez no-hits Denmark; Lambert clinches 2nd place

Luke Fernandez shined in his final outing of the season Friday, tossing his second no-hitter of the season in a 7-0 win against Denmark.

Fernandez struck out 10 and walked just one in the victory, fanning five of the first seven batters he faced.

West catcher Braylan Bull backed up his battery mate with a pair of RBIs, while Dylan Baggett went 1-for-3 with two runs scored and an RBI, and Noah Darden walked twice, stole two bases and scored twice. Brian Garmon II and Gavin Culberson accounted for West's other two RBIs.

West finishes the season 16-14 overall and 9-9 in Region 6-7A play, while Denmark carries a 21-9 record and the No. 1 seed into next week's Class 7A playoffs.

North Forsyth 7, South Forsyth 3

North Forsyth handed South Forsyth a 7-3 loss Friday, which allows Lambert to lock up the No. 2 seed in Region 6-7A and host a first-round playoff series.

Five of North's first six batters reached base, as Chandler DeBlois opened the game with a double and moved to third on Tyler Triche's single. Josh Prince walked, and Brett Barfield's sacrifice fly plated DeBlois before Brady Holbrook tagged a double to center field. Michail Harris reached on an infield single to make it a 2-0 game.

Harris later scored in the third inning after an error, giving the Raiders a 3-0 advantage.

But South knotted the game after a string of five straight hit batsmen in the bottom of the fourth, followed by a sacrifice fly by Dylan Carter.

North pulled away for good the following inning when Gabe Cuellar's RBI single played Austin McCabe. McCabe scored again in the seventh off an Elias Gomes RBI double, then Hayden Brown added an RBI single to make it 7-3.

South [20-9, 11-7 Region 6-7A] earns the No. 3 seed, while North [20-10, 10-8 Region 6-7A] is the No. 4 seed heading into next week's Class 7A playoffs. Lambert [18-12, 11-7 Region 6-7A], which dropped a non-region game Friday to Brookwood, 8-4, is the No. 2 seed after taking two out of three games from the War Eagles earlier this season.