PREP ROUNDUP: Wheeler picks up 100th win as North wrestling sweeps

North Forsyth junior Bentley Wheeler reached a milestone Saturday, recording his 100th victory as the Raiders placed first at the Max McMahon Cherokee Duals.

North topped Etowah 40-34 in the final match of the day. The Raiders also won against Hillgrove (66-18), River Ridge (54-30) and Woodstock (66-18).

Wheeler's 100th win came via pin against Woodstock, one of four pins by Wheeler on Saturday.

Tristan Graham, Eli Edwards, Christopher Henderson and Cody Scroggins also collected four pins each.

Wheeler pinned his opponent against Etowah to grant North a quick 6-0 lead, which the Raiders built to 24-3 following pins from Scroggins, Graham and Seth Daugherty.

North continued to roll behind a pin from Edwards and an 11-2 major decision by Isaac Hall, then Henderson's pin in the 138-pound bout locked up the 40-34 win against Etowah.

West Forsyth wins at Amicalola Classic

West Forsyth picked up victories against Carrollton, Creekview, Sonoraville and St. Pius on Saturday at the Amicalola Classic at Dawson County High School.

South Forsyth tops Collins Hill, Grayson

South Forsyth earned a win against last year's Class 7A runner-up Collins Hill during Saturday's quad meet. The War Eagles also won against Grayson and fell to Walnut Grove.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Lambert 85, Peachtree Ridge 68

Paul Lunguana exploded for 31 points Saturday to lead Lambert past Peachtree Ridge, 85-68. Lunguana also pulled down 10 rebounds for the double-double.

Mason Barnes had 14 points, six rebounds and four assists, while Niko Wilson scored 12 points, Nick Stockton finished with 10 points, and James Tyre had six points and six assists.

Lambert (8-6, 3-1 Region 6-7A), winners of seven straight, will travel to Denmark at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

South Forsyth 46, Hillgrove 36

South Forsyth pushed its winning streak to 10 games Saturday with a 46-36 win against Hillgrove.

Clara Morris scored a team-high 13 points, while Ava McGlockton had 12 points and Sharon Tolliver added 10 points.

South (15-2, 4-1 Region 6-7A) will host North Forsyth at 6 p.m. on Friday.