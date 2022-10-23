Softball: Horns, Danes, Raiders, Wolverines eliminated in super regionals

On Thursday, the Lambert Longhorns defeated Cherokee 2-0 and Buford 1-0 in a Class 7A super regional tournament. However, the Longhorns dropped a pair of one-run heartbreakers to the top-ranked Wolves the following day to come up short in pursuit of a trip to Columbus.

Hannah Cole tossed both shutouts on Day 1, including no-hitting host Buford for Lambert's first win over the juggernaut program. The Wolves, though, bounced back by utilizing the long ball in the two championship games to earn narrow 5-4 and 4-3 wins, respectively, to advance to the state tournament.

Jenna Fox provided the tie-breaking double and came around to score an insurance run in the top of the seventh for the third-seeded Longhorns in their super regional opener. In the winners bracket final, Katelyn Boyette provided the game's only run with a second-inning solo homer.

Lambert (21-9-1) took a 3-0 lead in the first title game before Buford rallied. The Longhorns never led in the "if needed" game but nearly overcame a 4-1 deficit, with a late homer by Hannah Cornetto that cut the deficit to 4-3.

Overall, seven of the Longhorns' nine losses this season came by a single run. Three of those came against the Wolves, including a 2-1 setback in August.

Prior to its pair of Saturday defeats, Lambert had won 10 in a row and 17 of its last 18 games.

Denmark falls in title game

Denmark didn't get off to the best start in its Class 7A super regional at North Gwinnett, letting a 3-2 lead slip away in a 5-3 defeat Thursday to North Cobb.

But the Danes bounced back with a pair of one-run wins over Collins Hill, 1-0, and North Cobb, 5-4, to stave off elimination. In the tournament finals, Denmark dropped a 6-0 decision Friday to North Gwinnett to end its season as one of the final 16 teams standing in 7A.

The Danes (15-13) got a run in the first inning of their opening game on Sara Harris’ sac fly. From there, the offense struggled, going scoreless until the fifth inning, when they tacked on two more runs. But with the Warriors' late rally, it wasn’t enough for the victory.

Jordan Williams and Avery Callaway led the Danes in hits by collecting one each.

In its second game of Day 1, Denmark received a shutout by Annalise Knop to collect the win over Collins Hill. Knop allowed three hits over seven innings, while striking out three.

Williams, Annalise Knop and Madeline Knop managed to collect one hit apiece in the victory.

The Danes, who were Region 6-7A runner-up, scored the game's lone run in the home half of the fifth inning on a Williams RBI double.

The rematch with North Cobb featured some early momentum swings, as Denmark went up 4-0 in the second inning only to see the Warriors immediately tie the score.

Not to be deterred, the Danes answered right back in the home half of the third to take the lead that would carry the team to a narrow win. Madeline Knop reached on a dropped third strike, and Ellery Campbell followed with her third hit in as many innings. Callaway then came through with the go-ahead hit.

Denmark allowed three runs in the first and sixth innings against North Gwinnett to bow out against the defending 7A state champion and current No. 2 team in the classification.

North Forsyth knocked out in heartbreaking fashion

On Wednesday, the North Forsyth Raiders softball team grabbed an early 2-0 lead but couldn’t hold it, resulting in a season-ending 5-4 loss against East Paulding.

During the first inning, pitcher Lexie Durban homered on the first pitch of her at-bat and was credited with an additional RBI as a result of Taylor Pipkins coming to the plate.

A two-out double by Pipkins brought Logan Currie to home base to tie the game in the top of the fifth inning. Then an infield single by Addison Peck scored Alexis Monroe from second base for a game-tying run in the sixth inning.

However, East Paulding, which hosted the Class 6A super regional, went ahead for good in the home half of the frame.

The locals held an 8-5 edge in the hit column, with Pipkins leading the way with a 3-for-4 effort.

North Forsyth's defeat to East Paulding came after the Region 8-6A runner-up split on Tuesday, doubling up Blessed Trinity, 10-5, before falling to River Ridge by a 6-1 final score.

In the opener, the Raiders gave up the game's first two runs and final two tallies but dominated the middle portion of the contest. North Forsyth scored four runs apiece in the third and fourth innings, and the Raiders (21-12) added a pair in the fifth.

Peck scored the Raiders' lone run in the defeat to the Knights, scoring in the fifth inning to temporarily pull North Forsyth to within 2-1 of the eventual super regional champion.

Wolverines finish 1-2 in playoffs

The West Forsyth Wolverines collected a 7-3 postseason win against Duluth Thursday at Kennesaw Mountain. But shutout losses to super regional host Kennesaw Mountain and Mill Creek sandwiched around the victory eliminated the Wolverines from the Class 7A state playoffs.

In its first elimination game, West Forsyth jumped out with three runs in the top of the first and never saw Duluth cut the lead to a single run.

Madi Heine homered and matched Lindeligh Cole with three hits to pace the Wolverines offense. Emily Brown added two knocks, while Paige Carroll recorded a two-run homer to round out the team's nine-hit attack.

Katherine Balkcom earned the win in the circle by limiting Duluth to six hits.

Region 6-7A's No. 4 seed, West Forsyth battled earlier in the day against sixth-ranked Kennesaw Mountain but managed just one hit by Catelyn Brown in the 3-0 defeat.

On Saturday, the Wolverines also could not muster up a single run against No. 9 Mill Creek, falling 8-0 to end their season.

Wolverines wound up with a 14-14 record, marking the program's best finish since also going .500 in 2018.