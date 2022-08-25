Softball: Huge 6th inning helps South Forsyth down Collins Hill

South Forsyth used a six-run sixth inning to break a 5-all tie to land an 11-6 win over Collins Hill in a non-region matchup Wednesday at home.

The War Eagles went up 1-0 in the first inning, and then the hosts managed to break ties in the home half of the third, fourth, fifth and sixth frames.

That six-run sixth inning finally put Collins Hill in a hole too big to climb out.

Kennedy Ariail broke the 5-5 deadlock with a two-run single to left field. Audrey Hui's RBI hit tacked on a run, and Ansley Chiang drove in Emme Souter with a sacrifice fly. Karly Casey provided the knockout blow with a two-run blast to center.

Every South Forsyth hitter posted at least one hit, with the team totaling 16 knocks in the win.

Casey and Souter each recorded three hits and scored two runs. Charlotte Brooks and Chiang added two hits apiece. Casey finished with a team-high three RBIs, while Ariail and Hui both drove in two runs.

Junior pitcher Josie Crossman went the distance for the War Eagles (6-4). The left-hander allowed 11 hits but only walked one and struck out seven. Crossman also helped her cause with an RBI single.

Danes drop extra-inning thriller

Denmark saw Cambridge force extra innings with a run in the top of the seventh and erupt for four runs in the ninth, as the Danes fell 6-3 in a hard-fought matchup Wednesday at home.

Both teams scored once in the first inning, but neither side broke through again until Denmark took a 2-1 lead in the fifth frame. Cambridge, though, answered in its last opportunity to stay alive, and after a scoreless eighth inning, the Bears racked up four runs in the ninth.

Grace Welicky doubled home Sara Harris in the bottom of the first to even the score. Welicky scored herself on Avery Callaway's RBI single in the fifth to give Denmark (3-4) the lead. A solo home run by Riley Bord provided a consolation run in the home half of the ninth.

Lambert falls in pitchers duel

For the second straight outing, Hannah Cole found herself locked in a pitchers duel.

Last time out, the Lambert junior didn't allow a run in a 0-0 tie with Jackson. On Wednesday at home, the right-hander gave up just a solitary run — on a two-out RBI single in the sixth inning — but it was enough to give Pope a 1-0 win.

With the defeat, the Longhorns sit at .500 on the season with a record of 3-3-1.

Forsyth Central can't keep up with Sprayberry

Forsyth Central saw its six-game winning streak come to an end with a 13-6 defeat against Sprayberry Tuesday at home.

After scoring at least nine runs in each of their previous five games, the Bulldogs managed a half-dozen versus the Yellow Jackets. Unfortunately for the locals, Sprayberry possessed more offensive firepower than most of the teams Forsyth Central (7-4) beat in recent weeks.

The Cobb County foe led 7-0 before Forsyth Central got back in the game with a four-run bottom of the fifth. However, the Jackets answered with a five-spot in their next turn at bat, and the Bulldogs couldn't get any closer than 12-6 the rest of the way.

Emily Caron and Reagan Bump both went 3-for-4. The former scored once and drove in two, while the latter posted one RBI. Avery Clemons, Taylor Jackson and Kylie McTier each finished 2-for-4. Clemons scored twice. Jackson and McTier recorded one run scored and one driven in apiece.