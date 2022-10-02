Softball: Longhorns win in extras; Broncos, War Eagles split

Lambert overcame a 4-1 deficit, tying the game with two outs in the seventh and taking the lead in the eighth, for a 5-4 victory Saturday at Walnut Grove.

The Longhorns scored in the top of the first inning, but a four-run third inning put the Warriors in control.

A pair of runs in the fifth pulled Lambert within a run. In the seventh, the Longhorns evened the score on a Hannah Cornetto double to score Courtney Sauer from first base.

Jenna Fox lifted the go-ahead sacrifice fly in the eighth.

Hannah Cole, who pitched five scoreless innings in relief, retired the side in order in the home half of the frame.

With the win, the Longhorns wrapped up the non-region portion of their schedule with a 14-7-1 record. Lambert will close out the Region 6-7A portion of its slate with games against Forsyth Central (Oct. 4) and Milton (Oct. 6).

East Forsyth goes 1-1 at Pope

In a pair of games Saturday at Pope, East Forsyth erupted late to down Etowah 12-4 in six innings before falling 13-0 in four frames to the hosts.

Facing the Eagles in their opening game, the Broncos looked set to play out a tight affair, entering the fifth inning with a slim 4-3 advantage.

However, East Forsyth pushed across three runs in the fifth, keyed by a two-run double from Shelby Conaway. Carina Rossi led off a five-run sixth inning with a solo home run.

Rossi, Cadence Alberty, Emma Smallwood and Kennah Wall all recorded multi-hit games.

Alberty tossed the first three innings, while Rossi threw the final three frames.

The Broncos (17-9) will close out the regular season with a trio of Region 8-4A road games, starting with an Oct. 4 trip to East Hall.

South Forsyth splits at Loganville

Region 6-7A leader South Forsyth bounced back from a 4-3 loss to Loganville with a 16-5 victory in five innings against Ola in a pair of games Saturday at Loganville.

Against the host Red Devils, the War Eagles led 1-0 from the top of the first until the bottom of the fifth, when Loganville tied the score. South Forsyth went ahead in the top of the sixth before Loganville rallied with a three-run home half.

The War Eagles took out their frustrations on the Mustangs in the team's second game of the day.

South Forsyth pushed across four runs in the first inning, five in the second and two in the third to build a healthy 11-0 lead. Ola got back into the game with a five-run bottom of the third.

However, the War Eagles put the game away with five runs in the top of the fourth en route to the run-rule win.

Karly Casey and Meghan Lochhead each posted three hits in the win. Casey racked up six RBIs, while Lochhead drove in four runs. Casey added two hits and two RBIs in the defeat.

Up next for South Forsyth (17-6) is a chance to secure the top spot in the region with an Oct. 4 game versus West Forsyth at home.