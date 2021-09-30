By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great local journalism.
STAT LEADERS: Here's who leads Forsyth County through season's first half
613c0a3de74d8.image.jpg
Photo by Cecil Copeland for the Forsyth County News

PASSING

Keegan Stover, West Forsyth – 59-108-909, 7 TD, 2 INT

Ty Watkins, South Forsyth – 38-64-777, 7 TD, 0 INT

James Tyre, Lambert – 45-69-573, 6 TD, 1 INT

Drew Aucoin, North Forsyth – 44-97-540, 3 TD, 6 INT

Jacob Nelson, Denmark – 28-58-381, 1 TD, 5 INT

Will Moffit, East Forsyth – 24-45-248, 1 TD, 2 INT

Drew Mullvain, Forsyth Central – 14-25-177, 2 TD, 0 INT

Koby Balthazor, Forsyth Central – 7-9-101, 1 TD, 1 INT

Michael McClellan, Denmark – 6-15-43, 0 TD, 3 INT

RUSHING

Peyton Streko, West Forsyth – 68 carries, 513 yards, 8 TD

Malachi McElroy, Forsyth Central – 70 carries, 463 yards, 3 TD

Patrick Corrigan, North Forsyth – 67 carries, 338 yards, 5 TD

Drew Aucoin, North Forsyth – 71 carries, 264 yards, 6 TD

Will Moffit, East Forsyth – 50 carries, 248 yards, 3 TD

Ethan Terry, Lambert – 50 carries, 221 yards, 4 TD

James Tyre, Lambert – 27 carries, 218 yards, 5 TD

Patrick Haertel, Forsyth Central – 22 carries, 167 yards, 2 TD

Amon Williams, Denmark – 50 carries, 164 yards

Harrison Peyton, Lambert – 39 carries, 163 yards, 3 TD

Austin Auidel, South Forsyth – 15 carries, 157 yards, 2 TD

Lake Heffington, North Forsyth – 36 carries, 152 yards, 2 TD

Kojo Antwi, Lambert – 19 carries, 145 yards, 2 TD

Ryder Stewart, West Forsyth – 33 carries, 145 yards, 1 TD

Dee Crayton, Denmark – 30 carries, 132 yards, 1 TD

Maverick Schippmann, South Forsyth – 12 carries, 123 yards, 1 TD

Mason Lawson, North Forsyth – 21 carries, 103 yards

Ty Watkins, South Forsyth – 35 carries, 91 yards, 4 TD

Gavin Morris, South Forsyth – 17 carries, 81 yards, 2 ID

Blaylen Lomax, South Forsyth – 19 carries, 77 yards

Levi Watson, Lambert – 10 carries, 61 yards, 1 TD

Caleb Bowen, North Forsyth – 15 carries, 58 yards

Julian Dewees, Forsyth Central – 9 carries, 52 yards

Cam Bland, Lambert – 11 carries, 47 yards

Chris Nelson, South Forsyth – 7 carries, 43 yards

Ramon Smith, East Forsyth – 12 carries, 43 yards

Adrian Reyes, East Forsyth – 16 carries, 40 yards

RECEIVING

Oscar Delp, West Forsyth – 25 catches, 367 yards, 3 TD

Josh Nelson, South Forsyth – 12 catches, 283 yards, 3 TD

Chris Nelson, South Forsyth – 13 catches, 279 yards, 2 TD

Jaycen Harris, West Forsyth – 13 catches, 253 yards, 1 TD

Camden Yeager, Forsyth Central – 11 catches, 172 yards, 2 TD

Garrett Achilles, North Forsyth – 6 catches, 155 yards, 1 TD

Kojo Antwi, Lambert – 13 catches, 141 yards, 1 TD

Peyton Streko, West Forsyth – 8 catches, 124 yards, 2 TD

Gavin Morris, South Forsyth – 3 catches, 122 yards, 1 TD

Aiden Ruckh, North Forsyth – 8 carries, 121 yards

Luke Logan, Lambert – 9 catches, 115 yards, 3 TD

Che Ojarikre, Denmark – 4 catches, 114 yards, 1 TD

Darren Guy, Lambert – 8 catches, 110 yards

Brandon Jones, Lambert – 5 catches, 91 yards

Lake Thoman, Denmark – 6 catches, 88 yards

Lane Grayson, Denmark – 11 catches, 84 yards

David Navarrete, East Forsyth – 15 catches, 83 yards

Ryder Stewart, West Forsyth – 7 catches, 80 yards, 1 TD

Brandon Peoples, East Forsyth – 3 catches, 71 yards

Caleb Bowen, North Forsyth – 6 catches, 70 yards, 1 TD

Bradley Gabriel, Lambert – 2 catches, 69 yards

Andrew Frank, East Forsyth – 2 catches, 67 yards

Riley Smith, North Forsyth – 7 catches, 63 yards

Nick Ware, North Forsyth – 5 catches, 59 yards

Cade Haertel, Forsyth Central – 4 catches, 56 yards

Aidan Brozena, Denmark – 6 catches, 47 yards

Mason Capers, South Forsyth – 7 catches, 43 yards, 1 TD

TACKLES

Camden Leak, Forsyth Central – 44 tackles

Collin Miller, North Forsyth – 42 tackles

Patrick Corrigan, North Forsyth – 39 tackles

Carson Leak, Forsyth Central – 34 tackles

Sebastian Amerson, East Forsyth – 33 tackles

Raleigh Herbert, West Forsyth – 33 tackles

Jack Brumbelow, East Forsyth – 30 tackles

Dylan Lyerly, North Forsyth – 30 tackles

Dee Crayton, Denmark – 27 tackles

Toby Legarra, Forsyth Central – 27 tackles

Drew Clare, Denmark – 26 tackles

Riley Mckee, West Forsyth – 26 tackles

Dawson Miller, Lambert – 25 tackles

Charlie Croiner, Denmark – 24.5 tackles

Jake Johnson, Lambert – 24 tackles

Austin McNeil, Forsyth Central – 24 tackles

Josh Nelson, South Forsyth – 23 tackles

Joseph Tripp, Lambert – 23 tackles

Cole Williams, South Forsyth – 23 tackles

Cameron Frady, East Forsyth – 22 tackles

Chris Herock, North Forsyth – 21 tackles

Drake Smith, Lambert – 21 tackles

Ramon Smith, East Forsyth – 21 tackles

Brady Gillis, West Forsyth – 20 tackles

Cal Jacchia, South Forsyth – 20 tackles

Marcus Brown, Forsyth Central – 19 tackles

Jeremiah Foot, East Forsyth – 19 tackles

Jayce Todaro, Forsyth Central – 19 tackles

Daniel Perlman, Forsyth Central – 18 tackles

Garrett Northam, Forsyth Central – 18 tackles

Levi Watson, Lambert – 18 tackles

Hudson Brown, West Forsyth – 17 tackles

Logan Curry, North Forsyth – 17 tackles

Chandler Deblois, North Forsyth – 17 tackles

Elijah Haughawout, Lambert – 17 tackles

Jay Helstone, West Forsyth – 17 tackles

Nick Ware, North Forsyth – 17 tackles

Bentley Wheeler, North Forsyth – 17 tackles

Grey Brockman, West Forsyth – 16 tackles

Finn Braeuer, Lambert – 15 tackles

Nathan Efobi, South Forsyth – 15 tackles

Ben Harvey, South Forsyth – 15 tackles

Jack Racki, Lambert – 15 tackles

TACKLES FOR LOSS

Collin Miller, North Forsyth – 11 TFL

Brady Gillis, West Forsyth – 6.5 TFL

Patrick Corrigan, North Forsyth – 6 TFL

Dee Crayton, Denmark – 6 TFL

Garrett Wiggins, East Forsyth – 6 TFL

Riley Mckee, West Forsyth – 5.5 TFL

Sebastian Amerson, East Forsyth – 5 TFL

Drew Clare, Denmark – 5 TFL

Dylan Lyerly, North Forsyth – 5 TFL

Ramon Smith, East Forsyth – 5 TFL

Cole Williams, South Forsyth – 5 TFL

Maverick Shippmann, South Forsyth – 4 TFL

Charlie Croiner, Denmark – 3 TFL

Eli Edwards, North Forsyth – 3 TFL

Carson Leak, Forsyth Central – 3 TFL

Toby Legarra, Forsyth Central – 3 TFL

Aaron Redd, North Forsyth – 3 TFL

Raleigh Herbert, West Forsyth – 2.5 TFL

Marcus Brown, Forsyth Central – 2 TFL

Alex Day, East Forsyth – 2 TFL

Sullivan Eash, Forsyth Central – 2 TFL

Jonathan Haas, South Forsyth – 2 TFL

Elijah Haughawout, Lambert – 2 TFL

Jay Helstone, West Forsyth – 2 TFL

Will Hodges, Denmark – 2 TFL

Cal Jacchia, South Forsyth – 2 TFL

Jake Johnson, Lambert – 2 TFL

Kole McGlumphy, Forsyth Central – 2 TFL

William Orris, West Forsyth – 2 TFL

Diego Tarquini, Forsyth Central – 2 TFL

Jayce Todaro, Forsyth Central – 2 TFL

Levi Watson, Lambert – 2 TFL

Nasair White, Forsyth Central – 2 TFL

SACKS

Charlie Croiner, Denmark – 4 sacks

Chris Herock, North Forsyth – 3 sacks

Dylan Lyerly, North Forsyth – 3 sacks

Collin Miller, North Forsyth – 3 sacks

Brady Gillis, West Forsyth – 2.5 sacks

Jake Johnson, Lambert – 2.5 sacks

Jay Helstone, West Forsyth – 2 sacks

Will Hodges, Denmark – 2 sacks

Toby Legarra, Forsyth Central – 2 sacks

Raleigh Herbert, West Forsyth – 1.5 sacks

Riley Mckee, West Forsyth – 1.5 sacks

Asher West, Denmark – 1.5 sacks

PASS BREAKUPS

Chandler Deblois, North Forsyth – 5 PBU

Bradley Gabriel, Lambert – 5 PBU

Grey Brockman, West Forsyth – 4 PBU

David Adesina, North Forsyth – 3 PBU

Bryce Allen, West Forsyth – 3 PBU

Kojo Antwi, Lambert – 3 PBU

Hudson Brown, West Forsyth – 3 PBU

Camden Leak, Forsyth Central – 3 PBU

Drew Clare, Denmark – 2 PBU

Davis Dobbs, Lambert – 2 PBU

Ben Holman, West Forsyth – 2 PBU

Tommy Morris, Lambert – 2 PBU

Aaron Redd, North Forsyth – 2 PBU

Nick Ware, North Forsyth – 2 PBU

Levi Watson, Lambert – 2 PBU

INTERCEPTIONS

Kenon Dicks, Denmark – 3 INT

Jake Johnson, Lambert – 2 INT

Treston Jordan, Denmark – 2 INT

Jalanie Miller, Denmark – 2 INT

Josh Nelson, South Forsyth – 2 INT

Jayce Todaro, Forsyth Central – 2 INT

David Adesina, North Forsyth – 1 INT

Hudson Brown, West Forsyth – 1 INT

Logan Curry, North Forsyth – 1 INT

Chandler Deblois, North Forsyth – 1 INT

Clarens Decelien, East Forsyth – 1 INT

Darren Guy, Lambert – 1 INT

James Margiotta, South Forsyth – 1 INT

Kole McGlumphy, Forsyth Central – 1 INT

Austin McNeil, Forsyth Central – 1 INT

Tommy Morris, Lambert – 1 INT

Chris Nelson, North Forsyth – 1 INT

William Orris, West Forsyth – 1 INT

Daniel Perlman, Forsyth Central – 1 INT

Henry Reese, Lambert – 1 INT

PUNTING

Trey Richards, Forsyth Central – 13 punts, 488 yards [37.5 avg.]

Trey Glymph, Denmark – 20 punts, 752 yards [37.6 avg.]

Ashton Van Horn, West Forsyth – 15 punts, 544 yards [36.3 avg.]

Will Peltz, North Forsyth – 12 punts, 415 yards [34.6 avg.]

KICKING

Trey Glymph, Denmark – 5-6 FG; 2-3 PAT; 10 touchbacks

Will Peltz, North Forsyth – 2-4 FG; 13-15 PAT; 13 touchbacks

Trey Richards, Forsyth Central – 1-1 FG; 8-8 PAT; 9 touchbacks

Jon Clapper, Forsyth Central – 0-0 FG; 4-5 PAT; 1 touchback

Kevin Petraglia, West Forsyth – 3-5 FG; 11-12 PAT; 4 touchbacks

Tyler Simpson, South Forsyth – 3-4 FG; 13-13 PAT