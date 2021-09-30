STAT LEADERS: Here's who leads Forsyth County through season's first half

PASSING
Keegan Stover, West Forsyth – 59-108-909, 7 TD, 2 INT
Ty Watkins, South Forsyth – 38-64-777, 7 TD, 0 INT
James Tyre, Lambert – 45-69-573, 6 TD, 1 INT
Drew Aucoin, North Forsyth – 44-97-540, 3 TD, 6 INT
Jacob Nelson, Denmark – 28-58-381, 1 TD, 5 INT
Will Moffit, East Forsyth – 24-45-248, 1 TD, 2 INT
Drew Mullvain, Forsyth Central – 14-25-177, 2 TD, 0 INT
Koby Balthazor, Forsyth Central – 7-9-101, 1 TD, 1 INT
Michael McClellan, Denmark – 6-15-43, 0 TD, 3 INT
RUSHING
Peyton Streko, West Forsyth – 68 carries, 513 yards, 8 TD
Malachi McElroy, Forsyth Central – 70 carries, 463 yards, 3 TD
Patrick Corrigan, North Forsyth – 67 carries, 338 yards, 5 TD
Drew Aucoin, North Forsyth – 71 carries, 264 yards, 6 TD
Will Moffit, East Forsyth – 50 carries, 248 yards, 3 TD
Ethan Terry, Lambert – 50 carries, 221 yards, 4 TD
James Tyre, Lambert – 27 carries, 218 yards, 5 TD
Patrick Haertel, Forsyth Central – 22 carries, 167 yards, 2 TD
Amon Williams, Denmark – 50 carries, 164 yards
Harrison Peyton, Lambert – 39 carries, 163 yards, 3 TD
Austin Auidel, South Forsyth – 15 carries, 157 yards, 2 TD
Lake Heffington, North Forsyth – 36 carries, 152 yards, 2 TD
Kojo Antwi, Lambert – 19 carries, 145 yards, 2 TD
Ryder Stewart, West Forsyth – 33 carries, 145 yards, 1 TD
Dee Crayton, Denmark – 30 carries, 132 yards, 1 TD
Maverick Schippmann, South Forsyth – 12 carries, 123 yards, 1 TD
Mason Lawson, North Forsyth – 21 carries, 103 yards
Ty Watkins, South Forsyth – 35 carries, 91 yards, 4 TD
Gavin Morris, South Forsyth – 17 carries, 81 yards, 2 ID
Blaylen Lomax, South Forsyth – 19 carries, 77 yards
Levi Watson, Lambert – 10 carries, 61 yards, 1 TD
Caleb Bowen, North Forsyth – 15 carries, 58 yards
Julian Dewees, Forsyth Central – 9 carries, 52 yards
Cam Bland, Lambert – 11 carries, 47 yards
Chris Nelson, South Forsyth – 7 carries, 43 yards
Ramon Smith, East Forsyth – 12 carries, 43 yards
Adrian Reyes, East Forsyth – 16 carries, 40 yards
RECEIVING
Oscar Delp, West Forsyth – 25 catches, 367 yards, 3 TD
Josh Nelson, South Forsyth – 12 catches, 283 yards, 3 TD
Chris Nelson, South Forsyth – 13 catches, 279 yards, 2 TD
Jaycen Harris, West Forsyth – 13 catches, 253 yards, 1 TD
Camden Yeager, Forsyth Central – 11 catches, 172 yards, 2 TD
Garrett Achilles, North Forsyth – 6 catches, 155 yards, 1 TD
Kojo Antwi, Lambert – 13 catches, 141 yards, 1 TD
Peyton Streko, West Forsyth – 8 catches, 124 yards, 2 TD
Gavin Morris, South Forsyth – 3 catches, 122 yards, 1 TD
Aiden Ruckh, North Forsyth – 8 carries, 121 yards
Luke Logan, Lambert – 9 catches, 115 yards, 3 TD
Che Ojarikre, Denmark – 4 catches, 114 yards, 1 TD
Darren Guy, Lambert – 8 catches, 110 yards
Brandon Jones, Lambert – 5 catches, 91 yards
Lake Thoman, Denmark – 6 catches, 88 yards
Lane Grayson, Denmark – 11 catches, 84 yards
David Navarrete, East Forsyth – 15 catches, 83 yards
Ryder Stewart, West Forsyth – 7 catches, 80 yards, 1 TD
Brandon Peoples, East Forsyth – 3 catches, 71 yards
Caleb Bowen, North Forsyth – 6 catches, 70 yards, 1 TD
Bradley Gabriel, Lambert – 2 catches, 69 yards
Andrew Frank, East Forsyth – 2 catches, 67 yards
Riley Smith, North Forsyth – 7 catches, 63 yards
Nick Ware, North Forsyth – 5 catches, 59 yards
Cade Haertel, Forsyth Central – 4 catches, 56 yards
Aidan Brozena, Denmark – 6 catches, 47 yards
Mason Capers, South Forsyth – 7 catches, 43 yards, 1 TD
TACKLES
Camden Leak, Forsyth Central – 44 tackles
Collin Miller, North Forsyth – 42 tackles
Patrick Corrigan, North Forsyth – 39 tackles
Carson Leak, Forsyth Central – 34 tackles
Sebastian Amerson, East Forsyth – 33 tackles
Raleigh Herbert, West Forsyth – 33 tackles
Jack Brumbelow, East Forsyth – 30 tackles
Dylan Lyerly, North Forsyth – 30 tackles
Dee Crayton, Denmark – 27 tackles
Toby Legarra, Forsyth Central – 27 tackles
Drew Clare, Denmark – 26 tackles
Riley Mckee, West Forsyth – 26 tackles
Dawson Miller, Lambert – 25 tackles
Charlie Croiner, Denmark – 24.5 tackles
Jake Johnson, Lambert – 24 tackles
Austin McNeil, Forsyth Central – 24 tackles
Josh Nelson, South Forsyth – 23 tackles
Joseph Tripp, Lambert – 23 tackles
Cole Williams, South Forsyth – 23 tackles
Cameron Frady, East Forsyth – 22 tackles
Chris Herock, North Forsyth – 21 tackles
Drake Smith, Lambert – 21 tackles
Ramon Smith, East Forsyth – 21 tackles
Brady Gillis, West Forsyth – 20 tackles
Cal Jacchia, South Forsyth – 20 tackles
Marcus Brown, Forsyth Central – 19 tackles
Jeremiah Foot, East Forsyth – 19 tackles
Jayce Todaro, Forsyth Central – 19 tackles
Daniel Perlman, Forsyth Central – 18 tackles
Garrett Northam, Forsyth Central – 18 tackles
Levi Watson, Lambert – 18 tackles
Hudson Brown, West Forsyth – 17 tackles
Logan Curry, North Forsyth – 17 tackles
Chandler Deblois, North Forsyth – 17 tackles
Elijah Haughawout, Lambert – 17 tackles
Jay Helstone, West Forsyth – 17 tackles
Nick Ware, North Forsyth – 17 tackles
Bentley Wheeler, North Forsyth – 17 tackles
Grey Brockman, West Forsyth – 16 tackles
Finn Braeuer, Lambert – 15 tackles
Nathan Efobi, South Forsyth – 15 tackles
Ben Harvey, South Forsyth – 15 tackles
Jack Racki, Lambert – 15 tackles
TACKLES FOR LOSS
Collin Miller, North Forsyth – 11 TFL
Brady Gillis, West Forsyth – 6.5 TFL
Patrick Corrigan, North Forsyth – 6 TFL
Dee Crayton, Denmark – 6 TFL
Garrett Wiggins, East Forsyth – 6 TFL
Riley Mckee, West Forsyth – 5.5 TFL
Sebastian Amerson, East Forsyth – 5 TFL
Drew Clare, Denmark – 5 TFL
Dylan Lyerly, North Forsyth – 5 TFL
Ramon Smith, East Forsyth – 5 TFL
Cole Williams, South Forsyth – 5 TFL
Maverick Shippmann, South Forsyth – 4 TFL
Charlie Croiner, Denmark – 3 TFL
Eli Edwards, North Forsyth – 3 TFL
Carson Leak, Forsyth Central – 3 TFL
Toby Legarra, Forsyth Central – 3 TFL
Aaron Redd, North Forsyth – 3 TFL
Raleigh Herbert, West Forsyth – 2.5 TFL
Marcus Brown, Forsyth Central – 2 TFL
Alex Day, East Forsyth – 2 TFL
Sullivan Eash, Forsyth Central – 2 TFL
Jonathan Haas, South Forsyth – 2 TFL
Elijah Haughawout, Lambert – 2 TFL
Jay Helstone, West Forsyth – 2 TFL
Will Hodges, Denmark – 2 TFL
Cal Jacchia, South Forsyth – 2 TFL
Jake Johnson, Lambert – 2 TFL
Kole McGlumphy, Forsyth Central – 2 TFL
William Orris, West Forsyth – 2 TFL
Diego Tarquini, Forsyth Central – 2 TFL
Jayce Todaro, Forsyth Central – 2 TFL
Levi Watson, Lambert – 2 TFL
Nasair White, Forsyth Central – 2 TFL
SACKS
Charlie Croiner, Denmark – 4 sacks
Chris Herock, North Forsyth – 3 sacks
Dylan Lyerly, North Forsyth – 3 sacks
Collin Miller, North Forsyth – 3 sacks
Brady Gillis, West Forsyth – 2.5 sacks
Jake Johnson, Lambert – 2.5 sacks
Jay Helstone, West Forsyth – 2 sacks
Will Hodges, Denmark – 2 sacks
Toby Legarra, Forsyth Central – 2 sacks
Raleigh Herbert, West Forsyth – 1.5 sacks
Riley Mckee, West Forsyth – 1.5 sacks
Asher West, Denmark – 1.5 sacks
PASS BREAKUPS
Chandler Deblois, North Forsyth – 5 PBU
Bradley Gabriel, Lambert – 5 PBU
Grey Brockman, West Forsyth – 4 PBU
David Adesina, North Forsyth – 3 PBU
Bryce Allen, West Forsyth – 3 PBU
Kojo Antwi, Lambert – 3 PBU
Hudson Brown, West Forsyth – 3 PBU
Camden Leak, Forsyth Central – 3 PBU
Drew Clare, Denmark – 2 PBU
Davis Dobbs, Lambert – 2 PBU
Ben Holman, West Forsyth – 2 PBU
Tommy Morris, Lambert – 2 PBU
Aaron Redd, North Forsyth – 2 PBU
Nick Ware, North Forsyth – 2 PBU
Levi Watson, Lambert – 2 PBU
INTERCEPTIONS
Kenon Dicks, Denmark – 3 INT
Jake Johnson, Lambert – 2 INT
Treston Jordan, Denmark – 2 INT
Jalanie Miller, Denmark – 2 INT
Josh Nelson, South Forsyth – 2 INT
Jayce Todaro, Forsyth Central – 2 INT
David Adesina, North Forsyth – 1 INT
Hudson Brown, West Forsyth – 1 INT
Logan Curry, North Forsyth – 1 INT
Chandler Deblois, North Forsyth – 1 INT
Clarens Decelien, East Forsyth – 1 INT
Darren Guy, Lambert – 1 INT
James Margiotta, South Forsyth – 1 INT
Kole McGlumphy, Forsyth Central – 1 INT
Austin McNeil, Forsyth Central – 1 INT
Tommy Morris, Lambert – 1 INT
Chris Nelson, North Forsyth – 1 INT
William Orris, West Forsyth – 1 INT
Daniel Perlman, Forsyth Central – 1 INT
Henry Reese, Lambert – 1 INT
PUNTING
Trey Richards, Forsyth Central – 13 punts, 488 yards [37.5 avg.]
Trey Glymph, Denmark – 20 punts, 752 yards [37.6 avg.]
Ashton Van Horn, West Forsyth – 15 punts, 544 yards [36.3 avg.]
Will Peltz, North Forsyth – 12 punts, 415 yards [34.6 avg.]
KICKING
Trey Glymph, Denmark – 5-6 FG; 2-3 PAT; 10 touchbacks
Will Peltz, North Forsyth – 2-4 FG; 13-15 PAT; 13 touchbacks
Trey Richards, Forsyth Central – 1-1 FG; 8-8 PAT; 9 touchbacks
Jon Clapper, Forsyth Central – 0-0 FG; 4-5 PAT; 1 touchback
Kevin Petraglia, West Forsyth – 3-5 FG; 11-12 PAT; 4 touchbacks
Tyler Simpson, South Forsyth – 3-4 FG; 13-13 PAT