Track and field: West's Osifo, Denmark's 4x800 relay team named to POWERADE All-Metro team

The Atlanta Track Club named five Forsyth County athletes to its 2021 POWERADE All-Metro team on Tuesday.
West Forsyth senior Isaac Osifo and Denmark's 4x800 relay team of Tavian Anderson, Ethan Ashley, Hayden Hare and Karthik Kochuparambil were named to the annual all-star team, which recognizes the top athletes in each event, regardless of classification.
Osifo captured the Class 7A state championship in the high jump on Friday, reaching the 6-foot-10 mark. Osifo's 6-foot-11 jump in the county championships is a school record, in addition to Georgia's top mark and one of the best jumps in the country this season.
Denmark's relay team also won a state championship, turning in the fastest 4x800 time in the country with a 7:44.21. The Danes beat second-place Harrison by nearly three seconds in the race.