Volleyball: Central, West advance to area tournament semifinals

Forsyth Central and West Forsyth each punched their ticket to the Class 7A playoffs Tuesday, advancing to the Area 6-7A tournament semifinals.

Central beat South Forsyth in a five-set thriller 20-25, 25-23, 25-23, 15-10.

Central, which has won four straight matches, earned strong play from Emma Kiser and Sarah Pipping, as well as Malone Davis on the right side. It was Davis' kill that bowled over South Forsyth libero Gabriela Conde Borrés and spurred a 4-0 run in the middle of the second set. The two teams played back and forth, but Davis put an exclamation point on Central's 25-23 win with another kill.

South ends the season at 11-9 overall and 4-3 in Area 6-7A play, while Central will host North Forsyth at 5 p.m. Wednesday in the tournament semifinal.