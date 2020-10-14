Volleyball: Central, West advance to area tournament semifinals

Forsyth Central and West Forsyth each punched their ticket to the Class 7A playoffs Tuesday, advancing to the Area 6-7A tournament semifinals.
Central beat South Forsyth in a five-set thriller 20-25, 25-23, 25-23, 15-10.
Central, which has won four straight matches, earned strong play from Emma Kiser and Sarah Pipping, as well as Malone Davis on the right side. It was Davis' kill that bowled over South Forsyth libero Gabriela Conde Borrés and spurred a 4-0 run in the middle of the second set. The two teams played back and forth, but Davis put an exclamation point on Central's 25-23 win with another kill.
South ends the season at 11-9 overall and 4-3 in Area 6-7A play, while Central will host North Forsyth at 5 p.m. Wednesday in the tournament semifinal.
Forsyth Central tops South Forsyth
West advanced to the tournament semifinals Tuesday after holding off Denmark, 3-1. The Wolverines won 25-17, 29-27, 25-16, 25-16.
After trading the first two sets, West used a 10-3 start in the third set to pull away and ultimately win 25-16. Denmark grabbed a 9-2 lead to open the fourth set, but West rallied with a 12-5 run in response, capped by a Rachel Denard ace. Denard had another ace minutes later to give West a 16-14 lead, which the Wolverines held until the end.
Ella Collier and Courtney Graham controlled the middle for much of the match, but it wasn't enough to will the Danes past West.
Denmark finishes the season 20-20 overall and 2-5 in Area 6-7A play. West will face top-seeded Lambert at 7 p.m. Wednesday.
West Forsyth beats Denmark
