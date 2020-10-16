Volleyball: Coaches name All-Area 6-7A teams, special awards

Area coaches announced the All-Area 6-7A teams prior to Thursday’s championship match, as well as special awards.

North Forsyth’s Kate Perryman and Lambert’s Bella Tolone split the Co-Player of the Year award, while North head coaches Drew and Kelly Cecil were recognized as the top coaches. Defensive player of the year went to Gabriela Conde Borrés, while Lambert’s Molly Kate Patten and North’s Brooke Crummel were named Co-Freshman of the Year.

The following players were named to the first team: Aliyah Thompson, Bella Tolone, Emma Kiser, Taylor Nelson, Reece Rhoads, Kate Perryman, Miranda Hardin, Gabriela Conde Borrés, Dominae Jordan, Lymaris Vasquez, Ansley Turner, Avery Svehla.

Second team: Molly Kate Patten, Brooke Crummel, Ella Beyer, Brinley Bramwell, Malone Davis, Phoebe Dean, Sarah Pipping, Liv Woodard, Lauren Teasley, Lily Torrence, Nathalia Quintero, Kendell Gentry.

Honorable mention: Abby Castleberry, Ella Collier, Sarah Black, Cayla Cowart, Courtney Graham, Riese Johnson, Claire Jenkins, Isabella Garrish, Alyssa Maxwell, Clarisse Evangelista, Margaret Embry, Megan Martin, Megan McCarthy.