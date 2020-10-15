Volleyball: Lambert, North Forsyth set for Area 6-7A title clash

Perryman responded with a couple of kills to grant North a 2-0 lead, then added two more as the Raiders secured a spot in the Area 6-7A championship game with a 3-2 victory. North won 25-16, 27-25, 23-25, 14-25, 15-10.



North will face Lambert at 7 p.m. Thursday at Forsyth Central High School with the region's top seed on the line.

Central will play West Forsyth at 5 p.m. in the third-place game. The Bulldogs reached the semifinals after upsetting third-seeded South Forsyth on Tuesday.

"Legitimately, this is season five for me, and I got my first region victory this year," Central head coach Brian Welsch said. "So, not only did we win the last four, but we won the first four. We've changed up our rotation a little bit, but what we've done is we've just put in a lot of hard work. The girls are killing it in the weight room, and they give it everything they've got in the offseason. They just continue I guess to believe in what I'm saying. That's all you can ever ask for in a hard-working athlete, is to trust you."



Perryman, who finished with 21 kills, started off the fourth set in similar fashion, logging four quick kills as North raced to a 7-1 lead. But Central peeled off an 18-3 run in a lopsided fourth set.

Malone Davis had a string of three aces during the run, and a Sarah Pipping kill capped the 25-14 win.

"They just have so much momentum here in the postseason," Kelly Cecil said. "I mean, they knocked off Gainesville, and that was kind of expected, but after knocking off South last night we knew that we were going to catch them on a high. We just had to respect that. We knew that they were on the rise toward the end of the season here. Our girls respected that. They're playing lights out right now, so we told them in the locker room that that's a huge region win."



Emma Kiser led Central with 16 kills, while Pipping had 15 kills and Davis chipped in 11 kills and five aces.



