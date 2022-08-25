Volleyball: Raiders, Danes, War Eagles earn tri-match sweeps

North Forsyth became the first public school volleyball team in the county to begin its region schedule, landing sweeps of Habersham Central and Jackson County Tuesday on the road.

The Region 8-6A tri-match at Habersham Central opened with North Forsyth breezing past the hosts by scores of 25-13 and 25-16. The locals concluded their portion of the evening with a dominant first set against Jackson County (25-9) followed by a much tougher second (25-23).

While the team is slated to face Lambert and host the Coal Mountain Classic in between, North Forsyth (13-2, 2-0) will travel to Jackson County for its next region matchups Aug. 30, when the Raiders will also face Apalachee.

Denmark extends winning run

Following a pair of victories Tuesday at Cambridge, Denmark has not only won five matches in a row but also gone 10 total sets without defeat.

In the tri-match, the Danes downed Riverwood by a 25-13, 25-22 final margin and followed it up with a sweep of the hosts. Denmark entered the night off a 3-1 showing in the All-City Playdate at South Forsyth, which the Danes concluded with successive wins over Lee County, East Coweta and Centennial.

Going back even further, the Danes (9-4) have won nine of their past 11 matches.

South Forsyth downs Cartersville, Creekview

South Forsyth moved to .500 on the season with an impressive sweep of Cartersville and Creekview in a tri-match Tuesday at home.

Coming off a split in the All-City Playdate that helped them match their 2021 season win total, the War Eagles improved to 6-6 overall by taking both sets from the Canes (25-23, 25-23) and Grizzlies (25-19, 25-17).

Kendra Leboehi led South Forsyth with 14 kills, while Abigail Malone chipped in with 10. Malone added five blocks, and Leboehi finished with four.

Ansley Davis (6) and Aria Singh (5) paced the War Eagles in aces. Davis dished out 15 assists in each match. Angelica Conde racked up 25 digs, including 19 against Creekview. Bridgett Gallivan wound up with 16 digs.

East Forsyth drops pair

After ending a seven-match losing streak in its final game of the All-City Playdate, East Forsyth fell twice in a tri-match Tuesday at Walnut Grove.

The Broncos (8-11) came up short against Ola before dropping a marathon match against the hosts. Walnut Grove took the first set by a 31-29 margin and followed it up with a 25-21 triumph in the second.