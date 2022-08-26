Volleyball: Rhoads, Vazquez have historic nights in West Forsyth sweep

The West Forsyth volleyball record book continues to be rewritten.

A second major career mark got topped this season and a previously never-before-seen milestone got reached — all in the same match — Tuesday at East Forsyth.

During the opening game of the tri-match, the Wolverines saw senior Lymaris Vazquez notch her 266th career ace, breaking the previous program record. In the same 25-9, 25-6 victory over the hosts, West Forsyth senior Reece Rhoads — who already became the school's all-time kills leader earlier this year — continued to rack up the spikes, reaching the 1,000 mark in the comprehensive win.

Vazquez produced one of her patented stellar all-around performances on the night, which also included a 25-18, 25-18 victory over Dawson County, finishing with 11 kills, seven aces and six digs. Rhoads compiled 19 kills and five digs in a dominant showing.

The duo weren't the only Wolverines (15-5) with important contributions.

Taryn Dickey dished out 44 assists, adding five aces and six digs. Audrey Farbotko and Jillian Staiti posted five kills each, while Shea Murray led the team in digs with 15.

In the other game in the tri-match, East Forsyth fell in three sets to Dawson County. It marked the 11th loss in 12 matches for the Broncos, dropping them to 8-13 on the season.

Bulldogs, War Eagles swept

The volleyball teams at Forsyth Central and South Forsyth both dropped a pair of matches in non-region action Thursday.

The Bulldogs, playing at home, came up short against Buford and Lassiter. Both opponents reached the Class 6A Final Four in 2021, with the Wolves winning it all.

As for the War Eagles, they fell in straight sets to Dacula (25-21, 25-12) and North Gwinnett (25-14, 25-20) in matches played in Gwinnett County.

Forsyth Central is now 3-14 on the season, while South Forsyth's record sits at 6-8.