Volleyball Roundup: Lambert sweeps Norcross, GAC at home

Five Lambert players posted six-plus total kills in a tri-match sweep of Norcross and defending Class 3A state champion Greater Atlanta Christian Tuesday at home.

M.K. Patten paced the Longhorns (15-5) in kills, finishing with 10 on the night. The junior added four blocks.

Kalyssa Taggart stepped up with eight kills and 18 assists. Dani Cortes, Jordan White and Ella Beyer each contributed six kills. Cortes chipped in with nine digs, and White posted a team-high five blocks.

Claire Jenkins led No. 5 Lambert with 19 assists, while posting three kills and nine digs. Francesca Popescu racked up 10 digs.

East Forsyth splits opening area matches

After a tough stretch of matches against mostly higher-classification opponents, East Forsyth put together a solid showing in its first taste of Area 8-4A action Tuesday at Chestatee.

The Broncos opened the evening with a resounding 25-18, 25-13 victory over Cedar Shoals. Even though East Forsyth fell to No. 4 Chestatee in two sets, the Broncos bounced back from a rough 25-8 opening set to nearly force a third before ultimately falling 25-23.

Emily Moilen totaled 13 kills across the two matches, while freshman Mandy Karavite recorded five in the win against the Jaguars.

Gigi Woodland paced East Forsyth (9-14, 1-1) with five aces — all in the Cedar Shoals match. Mataya Orth posted 13 digs, including 11 in the loss to the Eagles.

Mari E. Pence served as setter in the first match, dishing out 20 assists. Macy Meadows took over the role against Chestatee and finished with 15 assists.

Raiders pick up region win

Fifth-ranked North Forsyth swept past Jackson County in a Region 8-6A meeting Tuesday in Jefferson.

The Raiders were also slated to face Apalachee in the tri-match but results weren't available at time of publication. Pending the result of that match, North Forsyth improved to 20-3 overall and remained unbeaten at 3-0 in the region.

South Forsyth swept by Kell

Facing off in a best-of-five match, South Forsyth came up short against Kell in a non-region contest between the ninth-ranked teams in Class 7A and 5A, respectively, Tuesday at home.

The War Eagles, who is now 9-10 overall, dropped the first set 25-16. South Forsyth improved slightly in the second (25-18) before falling off the pace in the third (25-12).