Volleyball Roundup: Local teams compete in weekend tournaments

Four Forsyth County schools participated in various tournaments Oct. 1 to prepare for the final week of their regular-season schedules.

Competing in the GVCA tournament at Providence Christian, North Forsyth reeled off four consecutive wins to open the day before falling in the semifinals.

The Raiders downed Oconee County (25-17, 25-20), Lowndes (25-19, 25-17), Westminster (27-25, 19-25, 17-15) and Midtown (27-25, 22-25, 15-10). However, North Forsyth let a lead slip against Oconee County (18-25, 25-18, 15-7) with a berth in the finals on the line.

Also in the GVCA tourney, South Forsyth landed wins over Jackson (25-9, 25-22), Lee County (17-25, 25-20, 15-6) and Gordon Lee (25-14, 25-22) before dropping a match with host Providence Christian (25-18, 25-13).

Allie Magers paced the War Eagles with 20 total kills in the trio of wins, while Abigail Malone added 16 kills. Ava McGlockton paced South Forsyth with eight combined aces.

Bridget Gallivan posted a team-high 23 digs in the victories, with Angelica Conde just behind at 22. Ansley Davis dished out 43 assists.

West Forsyth alternated wins and losses in a tournament at St. Pius, as the Wolverines finished 2-3 on the day.

In pool play, West Forsyth sandwiched losses to McIntosh (25-15, 26-24) and Sequoyah (25-12, 25-8) around a three-set victory over Landmark Christian (22-25, 25-22, 17-15). Following a 25-13, 25-16 win over Roswell, the Wolverines fell in a rematch with Landmark (25-15, 25-21).

Reece Rhoads led West Forsyth with 45 kills. Adeline Wieler and Shea Murray paced the Wolverines with 35 and 30 digs, respectively. Taryn Dickey finished with 35 assists, while Madison Easley compiled 31.

Like West Forsyth, Denmark went 2-3 in its tournament at Blessed Trinity.

The Danes split matches against East Coweta, falling 25-14, 25-17 and winning 26-24, 25-19. Additionally, Denmark downed Harrison (25-20, 25-23) but dropped heartbreakers to North Cobb (26-24, 25-23) and Woodward Academy (26-24, 20-25, 15-7).

Stats were available for the non-East Coweta matches, with Dominae Jordan totaling 36 kills and 18 digs. Macy Funk recorded 18 kills. Olivia Pagliotti paced the Danes in digs (31), while Emerson Aber led the way in assists (64).