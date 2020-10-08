WEEK 6 PRIMER: South takes high-flying offense on the road; Pinecrest sees familiar face

South Forsyth at Alcovy

When, where: 7:30 p.m. Friday at Homer Sharp Stadium in Covington.

Records, rankings: South Forsyth is 3-0 and unranked in Class 7A; Alcovy is 0-4 and unranked in Class 6A.

Series history: These two teams have never met.

Last meeting: N/A

What to know: The highest-scoring team in Class 7A hits the road Friday to face Alcovy for the first time in school history.

South Forsyth, averaging 53 points per game, opened region play last week with a 44-14 rout of Lambert. Next up is a winless Alcovy team that has given up 138 points through the first four games of the season, and most recently fell to Eastside, 34-31. The War Eagles racked up more than 500 yards of total offense against Lambert, with QB Kyle Durham accounting for nearly half. Durham completed 9 of 15 passes for 246 yards and three touchdowns with one interception, while adding 22 yards on the ground. RB Tre Green had arguably his best game of the young season, rushing 12 times for 115 yards and two touchdowns. Meanwhile, WR Mitch Thompson continued his blistering start to the 2020 season, catching four passes for a season-high 151 yards and two touchdowns. Thompson (13 catches, 335 yards, 5 TDs), Devin McGlockton (13 catches, 227 yards, 4 TDs) and Gavin Morris (7 catches, 226 yards, 3 TDs) have combined for nearly 800 yards in three games.

North Forsyth gashed Alcovy 35-3 to start the season, including a 57-yard TD pass that gave the Raiders a 21-0 lead going into halftime. South has excelled in stretching the field vertically, as Durham is averaging nearly 22 yards per completion this season. Alcovy allowed 24 yards per completion against Newton and 20 yards per completion against Eastside. Alcovy runs a spread offense and operates out of pistol and shotgun formations, where QB Ashton Evans likes to get the ball to RB Tristan Mayweather and WR Mathias Height. Mayweather led the Tigers with 103 yards and a touchdown last week against Eastside.

LB Julian Bolanos leads the War Eagles on defense with 38 tackles – 17 solo – and three tackles for loss. Bolanos also has an interception, a forced fumble and a blocked punt for a War Eagle defense that owns four interceptions and has forced five fumbles in three games.

Alcovy will have its work cut out against a South team that seems poised to compete for a Region 6-7A championship this season.

- photo by David Roberts

Lanier Christian Academy at Pinecrest Academy

When, where: 7:30 p.m. Friday Between the Pines in Cumming.

Records, rankings: Lanier Christian is 2-2; Pinecrest is 4-1

Series history: These two teams have never met.

Last meeting: N/A

What to know: Pinecrest will see a familiar face Friday when the Paladins host Lanier Christian Academy.

That’s because the Lightning are led by former Pinecrest Academy baseball coach Heath Kennedy, who coached the Paladins for two seasons before leaving for Lanier Christian. The Lightning are GAPPS veterans, but similar to Pinecrest, Lanier Christian opted to play 8-man football this season because the program did not have enough players to comfortably field an 11-man team.

Lanier Christian, which finished 3-8 last year, has seen mixed results through the first part of the season, outscoring Holy Spirit Prep and Fideles Christian 62-6, while falling to Kings Way Christian School and Central Christian by a combined six points. Quarterback Andrew Perry accounted for more than 1,000 yards of total offense last season and leads the Lightning on offense.

Pinecrest has racked up nearly 1,000 rushing yards between six different players, but Alex Jeffords (36 carries, 550 yards, 6 TDs) suffered a season-ending injury two weeks ago. Pinecrest’s passing offense has flourished under the guidance of QB Breckin Barbee (39 for 72 passing, 602 yards, 9 TDs, 3 INTs), as three different players have eclipsed the century mark in receiving yards (Oscar Lynch – 16 catches, 303 yards, 4 TDs; Ryan Bartling – 6 catches, 142 yards, 1 TD; Colin Brown – 10 catches, 110 yards, 3 TDs).