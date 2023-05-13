Lacrosse: Wolverines defeated by Eagles in state finals

Wolverines goalie Emma Anderson was faced with a massive amount of shots by the Eagles.

Early on, Milton was given two penalty shots, but Anderson was on track, deflecting with her lacrosse stick. An attempt off the crossbar gave the Eagles another shot.

It was Maeve Simonds who tried her best to avoid Wolverines and lasered a shot into the net for the first goal of the contest.

The Eagles got another shot into the net when Emma Heenan bull-rushed the net on a penalty shot to score again.

From there, Milton knew how it was going to get through the Wolverines, who also fell to the Eagles in the 2021 state finals.

West Forsyth won its first face-off, and the offense sprinted down the field. The Wolverines caught the Eagles off guard by firing a quick shot, but due to the shot not being accurate enough, possession ended in a quick manner.

The Wolverines defense finally caught a break by scooping up the loose ball. The offense got situated, and Cate Cummings put the Wolverines on the board with a penalty shot. She fooled her defender with a juke, giving her open space to get a good look at the net and score.

That was the last time the Wolverines had a good amount of time on offense, and their defense couldn’t stop themselves from fouling the Eagles.

The Eagles were controlling the pace of the game, and Heenan scored her second goal in a sea of Wolverines. Then Ashtyn Greathouse made a great pass to Molly Wade to allow her to score.

The only way the Wolverines were getting their offense active was by winning the draw. It led to Milton fouling Cummings just as she was about to shoot.

Cummings' penalty shot was knocked away, and the Eagles scooped up the ground ball before racing to the opposite side of the field. Their quick-fire shot ended up hitting the crossbar, which was happening a lot on their shot attempts.

Although Milton's two penalty shots were unsuccessful, it was the way they outran West Forsyth for the ball that kept the possession alive. Eventually, Heenan achieved a hat trick in the midst of getting pushed to advance the lead to 5-1.

This time, the Wolverines winning the draw didn’t lead to a fast break. The Eagles defense was in sync and their communication allowed them to jump the Wolverines’ passing lane for a turnover.

Noelle Kirley and Payton Kozina traded goals but a late goal by Anna Mellinger gave Milton a 7-2 lead going into halftime.

The Eagles resumed their scoring ways in the second half and put away two goals early. Simonds scored on Milton's first possession, and the defense forced a turnover to score another.

Anderson made a save, but two Eagles sandwiched her while trying to get the ball out of the zone, causing the ball to fall to the turf. Emily Simkin recognized it, and due to Anderson not being at the goal, the Eagles scored with ease for a 9-2 advantage.

The Wolverines (16-6) finally got their offense active eight minutes into the second half, and it was a well-needed possession.

Following a penalty shot that went too wide, the Wolverines drew a free position shot, and Bryn Birkholz put it into the cage to give the Wolverines confidence that the game was not over, despite what the scoreboard said.

Anderson’s quick ability to recognize where the ball landed helped her, as Milton was given three consecutive free-position shots. However, Milton came back rushing at the net, and that's when Simkin got the pass in stride from Madison Iler to put double digits on the scoreboard.

Kirley scored back-to-back goals, and then Hannah Savage scored — despite heavy pressure from the Eagles — to cut the lead to 10-6 with two minutes remaining.

Milton called a timeout to put an end to the run. Just when it appeared the Eagles were going to drain the clock, Heenan fooled Anderson by pump-faking up top and shooting in between her legs to score the final goal.

With the result, Milton (20-2) continued its remarkable dynasty, having won state titles 16 times since the GHSA's inception of the sport in 2005. Only Chattahoochee in 2009, Walton in 2016 and COVID in 2020 have denied the Eagles a championship.