West Forsyth celebrates 19 seniors at spring signing ceremony

Nineteen West Forsyth seniors signed their National Letter of Intent Thursday during a spring signing ceremony at West Forsyth High School.

West's baseball team had the largest contingent with four seniors signing to continue their baseball career in college, including Jake Fernandez [Wallace State], Brian Garmon II [Georgia State], Brady Poppe [Oglethorpe University] and Hunter Cook [Erskine College].

Fernandez is hitting .282 [22-for-78] this season with a team-high 17 walks, and he is tied for the team lead with eight doubles. Garmon II owns a 1.88 ERA with 73 strikeouts through 44 2/3 innings this season, serving as a valuable arm in the Wolverines' rotation. Cook is batting .208 [5-for-24] with a spotless fielding percentage, while Poppe has played the field and pitched for the Wolverines.

Owen Holland [University of Cincinnati] and Griffin Egolf [Gardner-Webb University] helped rewrite the GHSA record book as juniors, setting new state records in the 200 free relay [1:22.56] and 400 free relay [3:03.13]. The two combined to lead West's relay teams to second in the 400 free [3:08.23] and fourth in the 200 free [1:25.47] at February's state meet.

Holland captured an individual state championship in the 50 free [20.46] and finished second in the 100 fly [48.66], while Egolf added a fifth-place finish in the 200 IM [1:53.90].



Nanna Van Der Wall [Colorado Mesa University] had a pair of fourth-place finishes at this year's state meet, first in the 200 medley relay [1:47.64] then in the 200 free relay [1:39.69].

West's state champion girls soccer team sent three seniors to the next level, including Emma Armstrong [Georgia Southern University], Page Kluba [Piedmont University] and Ava Martin [Georgia College & State University]. Armstrong [1 goal] and Martin [2 goals] each scored Tuesday against Collins Hill to help the Wolverines reach the Class 7A Sweet 16.

West also had a boys soccer player sign in Thad Harp [Georgia Southern University] a key defender who helped deliver the Wolverines' first playoff victory Wednesday against Collins Hill.

Jake Mooney [Georgia College & State University] and Caleb Lesch [Piedmont University] led the Wolverines' boys basketball team to its first region championship in program history earlier this year. Mooney, the Region 6-7A Player of the Year, averaged 20 points and 10 rebounds, setting a program record for points in a season with 588. Lesch also carved his name into the history book in January when he sank a school-record 9 of 10 three-pointers while scoring 31 points in a win against Denmark.

A pair of all-county girls lacrosse players signed their NLI, as Jenna Burrow signed to play at Liberty University and Mikaela Barbieri signed with University of Montevallo. Burrow led the county with 123 draw controls last season and was fourth with 55 goals scored. Barbieri was second on the team with 16 assists as a junior, adding 20 goals.

West's boys lacrosse team had three seniors sign, including Connor Reilly [Coker University], Robert Bennett [Piedmont University] and Zach Avila [Piedmont University].

Bryce Allen signed to play football at the United States Naval Academy. Allen, a two-sport standout in football and track, owns the school record in pass breakups with 23 and in the 100-meter dash [10.86].