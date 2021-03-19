Lambert High School graduate makes debut on American Idol

On a typical, unassuming day, Lambert High School graduate Adriel Carrión, 18, woke from a nap to find that an American Idol casting producer had messaged him on Instagram. Being a fan of American Idol since he could remember, he quickly replied and began the process that would lead him to standing on the audition stage in front of Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan.

Carrión began his singing career at Lambert, singing at events such as pep rallies, dance recitals and fashion and talent shows. The singer said that the first time he sang in front of a big crowd was at a pep rally.

“Everybody [at Lambert] was so welcoming and so kind to me and they showed so much support for me,” Carrión said. “I love that school. They’re just amazing – the staff, the students. I made so many friends there and they all supported me.”

Carrión graduated from Lambert in 2020 and is a freshman at Kennesaw State University. He said there was a big difference between singing on stage for his friends at school and singing on stage in front of talented musicians.

“I stepped into that [American Idol audition room] with just three people … Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan,” Carrión said. “I’ve been in a room with 4,000 people, and I felt like I was in a room with 4,000 people again with just those three … judges there. They’re just so big, and I wanted to just do my best.”

Before Carrión could get to the audition with the judges, he had to first go through three rounds of auditions on Zoom with casting producers from the show. He said after the third audition, he was told he would be auditioning in front of the judges next and they wanted him to have a “funny story.”

“I was supposed to go in and be like a funny character but then actually sing good,” Carrión said. “I was supposed to do some impressions of Shakira and Cher.”

During the Zoom auditions however, Carrión’s family was “hit hard” with COVID-19, leaving his mother in the hospital on a ventilator for a month. American Idol producers spoke with Carrión about changing his story to center around the struggles his family went through. While his television audition was not aired, he will be featured in episodes coming up.

