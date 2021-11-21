How The Place of Forsyth is providing more than 400 families with a Thanksgiving meal this year

Over the course of the next week, Smith said they expect to distribute more than 400 boxes to families in both Dawson and Forsyth counties.

Many said they don’t know what they would do without help from The Place during the holidays.

“It’s been a pleasure to me to where I know that I got something to eat when I need it,” one client said.

Another woman sat in her car, waiting while volunteers finished getting boxes and food ready to bring out to other visitors. She said she hopes to spend Thanksgiving at home with her family next week, cooking and spending quality time together.

She said she feels “blessed” knowing that she will be able to have that meal together with her family thanks to the pantry at The Place and each of the community members who donated and volunteered to help this year.

Smith said community members from all over volunteered to fill the boxes, grabbing and adding in the donated items based on a provided shopping list.

The Vietnam Veterans of America of Cumming Chapter 103 sponsored the event, donating turkeys and volunteering to help pack boxes through this past week. The west cluster of Forsyth County Schools also held food drives, collecting nearly 170 turkeys for the boxes.

Other community members and organizations also donated to help make sure The Place could provide these meals to any family who might need them next week, including the Parker Wade Burch Joy of Hope Foundation.

Shannon and Patrick Burch formed the foundation in honor of their nearly 2-year-old son who died early last year. Ever since, they have promised to do everything they can to give back to the community by supporting local nonprofits and charities such as The Place of Forsyth.

Smith said the PWB Joy of Hope Foundation was “a tremendous help” with the Thanksgiving boxes this year, donating 165 total boxes.

The couple said their original goal was to donate 75 boxes, but the community stepped up in ways that they never could have asked for.

“There were no shortages of kindness this year,” they wrote in a statement. “Our hearts are overflowing, and we can’t thank [the community] enough for believing in the Joy of Hope because we couldn’t have accomplished this alone.”

