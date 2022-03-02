Sawnee Foundation distributes more than $55,800 in grants

The Sawnee Electric Membership Foundation recently announced that it will distribute more than $55,800 for local charities and educational projects with funds raised from co-op members through Sawnee EMC’s Operation Round Up Program.
Operation Round Up allows participating members to round up electric bills to the next dollar. On average, participating members will contribute $6 per year. The money collected through Operation Round Up is directed to the Sawnee Foundation and 100% is then administered in a series of grants by its voluntary board of directors.
The Foundation Board approved $14,240 for local charitable organizations, $11,613 for Bright Ideas classroom grants and $30,000 for local college foundation scholarships.
“Sawnee EMC members have a unique opportunity to support Operation Round Up and give back to their local communities,” said Cindy Badgett, director of external affairs.
Each month, about 15,000 Sawnee EMC members round up their electric bill to the next highest dollar. This extra change goes directly to the Sawnee Foundation and these small, yet generous, donations have allowed the Foundation Board to donate over $3.8 million back into local communities since its inception in 2003.
To learn more about Sawnee EMC Foundation’s Operation Round Up Program and the Foundation, visit www.sawnee.com/oru or contact Cindy Badgett, director of external affairs, at 678-455-1399 or email cindy.badgett@sawnee.com.
The first quarter grants include:
Charitable Organizations
• Glory, Hope & Life Inc.;
• United Way of Forsyth County;
• North Georgia Crappie Anglers Charity.
Bright Ideas
• Blacks Mill Elementary School – Dawson County;
• Whitlow Elementary School – Forsyth County;
• Dawson County Middle School – Dawson County;
• Riverview Elementary School – Dawson County.