Extension: Why you should plant native

There has been a lot of interest in native plants in recent years, and some of you may be asking yourself why. You say that native plants are not as visually striking as our ornamental classics, or that native plant gardens look much less formal. These statements are understandable, but with a little creativity we can use native plants to create a landscape that is more sustainable, more ecologically useful, and just as beautiful as traditional landscape.

The strongest argument in favor of native species is that when they are placed carefully, they are more sustainable. Georgia has a wide variety of natural landscapes; there are dense hardwood forests, open pine meadows, rolling clay hills, and steep mountain slopes all represented in our state. This ecological diversity means that we have a wide variety of plants that can be used to fill out the unique environments our landscapes contain. Native azaleas prefer acidic soil, so by using these plants you end up using less lime to reduce soil acidity. Oak leaf hydrangeas can grow in part shade while still providing an impressive summer display. Blue wild indigo and pink muhly grass tolerate dry soil after they have been established, so you can reduce irrigation to a flowerbed containing these species. Whatever landscape challenges you face, there is likely a native plant that can meet that challenge.

Since native plants are better adapted for our environment, they often do not experience the same amount of stress as nonnative plant species. Stress has a similar effect on plants as it does on us: when we are stressed, we are more likely to get sick because our immune system is compromised. When a plant is happy in its location, it is better able to withstand attack from pests or diseases. Using native plants is not a guarantee that you will avoid all pest problems, but you ensure that the plants you are using are more resistant to North American pests and diseases.