Former Forsyth County Commissioner Molly Cooper passes away

A former Forsyth County Commissioner has passed away, just months after leaving office.

Former District 1 Forsyth County Commissioner Molly Cooper died on Wednesday, March 22, according to an obituary from McDonald and Son Funeral Home in Cumming.

Cooper was elected to the board in 2018 and served until the end of 2022.

Cooper had been battling pancreatic cancer and chose not to seek re-election last year due to her health issues.

In a February 2022 statement announcing she would not seek re-election for the seat, which represents western Forsyth County, she said she ran for the seat with goals of casting a long-term vision, attracting high-tech commercial growth and being a voice for homeowners.

In the statement, she said while not all of her goals were reached, “we accomplished a great deal.”

“Forsyth County will now have a new 21st-century county campus in District 1,” she said in the statement. “Through collaboration with the chamber and other stakeholders, commercial sewer access will now be available to enable thriving companies to relocate all across District 1.

“Lastly, we lead the effort to revamp the Conservation Zoning Category in our [unified development code] that enables the private sector to utilize the surroundings that increase property values with specific 21st-century guidelines which will decrease stormwater runoff and decrease the percent of impervious surface while maintaining the natural beauty of our county.”

At her last meeting as a commissioner on Thursday, Dec. 15, other commissioners read a resolution thanking Cooper for her work on the board.

“During her term as District 1 Commissioner, Cooper has served Forsyth County with professionalism, integrity, humility and compassion while, during most of her term, fighting pancreatic cancer after a July 2021 diagnosis,” Chairman Alfred John said in December. “Her ability to keep the business of her district and the county as a priority during a trying time has demonstrated her care for her community, commitment to the responsibility of commissioner and her incredibly strong will to see the job through.”

During her last meeting, Cooper, a member of the building committee of Congregation Beth Israel’s new location, requested adding a menorah to the county’s administration building during the holiday season, which was approved by commissioners.

For 16 years, Cooper owned and operated Inside Additions Furniture and Home Accessories.

Cooper held positions in several local groups, including first vice-chair and delegate for the Forsyth County Republican Party, delegate for Georgia Republican Party Convention, delegate for Georgia Ninth District Republican Party, president and director of the board of Civitan Club, president of Republican Women of Forsyth County and a board member for Georgia Federation of Republican Women.

She was selected for a double master’s degree program for business and health administration by Georgia State University and completed her MBA at Kennesaw State University. She marketed and designed a patient-tracking software system used in the healthcare industry before purchasing Inside Additions.

She was married to Dr. Scott Cooper, a neurologist with Northside Neurology. Cooper leaves behind three children and four grandchildren who attend schools in Forsyth County.

This story will be updated as more information is made available.