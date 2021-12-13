Forsyth County firefighter takes top spot in mustache competition

Each year, Howie Barrett participates in No-Shave November, growing out his mustache all month long and then shaving it in early December. But Barrett put his razor on hiatus in 2020, growing out the ‘stache until it made a statement.

In October, Barrett joined a mustache competition by Stache Salt, a Texas-based company owned and operated by a firefighter that sells handmade facial hair care kits and supplies.

Barrett has been serving with the Forsyth County Fire Department for over 11 years, and said that when he began his career, he had to shave his beard.

According to Barrett, beards and other facial hair that “impedes with our masks that we wear for structural firefighting” are prohibited for the safety of the firefighters.

In October, Barrett said one of his coworkers tagged him in a post from Stache Salt about its fourth annual mustache competition. Being a fan of the company’s products, he decided to check it out.

“Everybody at the fire station says stuff about his moustache,” said his wife Hilary Barrett. “You know, the men are envious when another man can actually grow a good moustache, so they always make jokes with [Howie].”

Howie said the competition had certain challenges like submitting videos of the contestants’ mustache care routine, posting a photo as a well-known person or character with a mustache and a calendar photoshoot competition.

Thinking that he wouldn’t beat out the other 40-50 contestants, Howie said he “didn’t think much of [the competition].”

“People were always supporting me,” he said. “But I never expected to get as many likes as I did [on Instagram], and the recognition that I’ve received is pretty neat.”

