Forsyth County ranked top place to work from home in the U.S.

The National Association of Realtors® (NAR) ranked Forsyth County as the best place to work from home in the country, according to a press release.
Forsyth County topped more than 3,000 counties in the U.S. in NAR’s 2020 “Work from Home” Counties report released on Tuesday, Sept. 1. It was one of three Georgia counties among the top 30, joined by Cherokee (No. 14) and Cobb (No. 18).
The report considered nine factors that can support the work-from-home environment, including internet connectivity, office-related jobs, home affordability, urbanization, and population growth.
Forsyth County stood out for its internet access, with 99% of households served by three or more broadband internet service providers, according to the report.
Meanwhile, the report noted that Forsyth County’s population has increased nearly 21% over the last five years.
Here’s a look at NAR’s ranking of the top 10 places to work from home:
Forsyth County, Georgia
Douglas County, Colorado
Los Alamos County, New Mexico
Collin County, Texas
Loudon County, Virginia
Hamilton County, Indiana
Williamson County, Tennessee
Delaware County, Ohio
Broomfield County, Colorado
Dallas County, Iowa
That trend could have a lasting impact on where people choose to live and what companies look for in office space, NAR said.
View NAR’s 2020 “Work from Home” Counties report here: https://www.nar.realtor/research-and-statistics/research-reports/work-from-home-counties.
