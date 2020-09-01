Forsyth County ranked top place to work from home in the U.S.

The National Association of Realtors® (NAR) ranked Forsyth County as the best place to work from home in the country, according to a press release.

Forsyth County topped more than 3,000 counties in the U.S. in NAR’s 2020 “Work from Home” Counties report released on Tuesday, Sept. 1. It was one of three Georgia counties among the top 30, joined by Cherokee (No. 14) and Cobb (No. 18).

The report considered nine factors that can support the work-from-home environment, including internet connectivity, office-related jobs, home affordability, urbanization, and population growth.