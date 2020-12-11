How Sawnee Elementary turned its plain bus lanes into a colorful playground to cure the recess blues

This article appears in the December issue of 400 Life Magazine



The kids at Sawnee Elementary School, much like kids across the county, could not help but feel a little disappointed at first when they found out their classes would have to be separated for recess this year.

Each class started to go to their own designated spots that they would switch out of each week. A class bubble near the monkey bars, a class near the basketball hoops, and so on. After a while, kids started to dread spending a week in the most boring spot for recess — the bus lanes.

“Our kids told us, ‘We hate this area! We can only do so much sidewalk chalk, and we need other stuff to be able to play.’ So they didn’t want to go to recess,” Principal Derrick Hershey said. “Then, of course, our amazing [Parent Teacher Organization] said, ‘Well, let’s think about how we can make this a little more engaging.’”

Then, one Monday afternoon, the kids ran outside for another dragging week of recess in the bus lanes when they noticed something new. It was a colorful alphabet snake, painted on the blacktop. It offered the younger kids a break from the chalk as they jumped from letter to letter, excitedly spelling words they learned in their class.

The next Monday, the kids ran out again, excited to see what might be on the blacktop next. After three weekends, the kids had two activity courses, two hopscotches, two four square centers, an alphabet snake and a chutes and ladders game that they could have fun with during their time outside and away from the classroom.