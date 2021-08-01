When this European-style market is opening at Halcyon

RocaPoint Partners recently announced that Il Bottegone, an original Italian-style market offering daily essentials and luxurious artisanal foods, will soon join the mix of retail and dining concepts at Halcyon in south Forsyth.

Slated to open in fall 2021, the new concept comes from Forsyth County resident Jose Jimenez and will fill the storefront next to Optima Eye Care in the mixed-use community, according to a news release.

Il Bottegone, which means “little shop” in Italian, seeks to provide daily essentials with an elevated and luxurious flair, according to the news release. The market will feature a mix of groceries and basic household supplies, as well as a countertop service offering artisanal cheeses, meats, fresh bread, jam and more. Guests can grab-and-go or have custom charcuterie and cheese boards prepared in-store to enjoy at Halcyon. The market will also eventually offer a selection of beer and wine options.

Inspired by his father’s markets throughout Spain and his lifelong dedication to the service industry, Jimenez seeks to bring the community- and experience-driven culture of Europe right to Forsyth County, within the mixed-use development, according to the news release.

“Halcyon’s inviting atmosphere centered around the greenspace seamlessly brings the community together, which is exactly what I intend to do with Il Bottegone,” said Jimenez. “In bringing a piece of Europe to Halcyon, my hope is to provide a space for family and friends to relax and enjoy each other’s company as they indulge in light servings of artisanal bites and drinks from a world away.”



