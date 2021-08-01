When this European-style market is opening at Halcyon

RocaPoint Partners recently announced that Il Bottegone, an original Italian-style market offering daily essentials and luxurious artisanal foods, will soon join the mix of retail and dining concepts at Halcyon in south Forsyth.
Slated to open in fall 2021, the new concept comes from Forsyth County resident Jose Jimenez and will fill the storefront next to Optima Eye Care in the mixed-use community, according to a news release.
Il Bottegone, which means “little shop” in Italian, seeks to provide daily essentials with an elevated and luxurious flair, according to the news release. The market will feature a mix of groceries and basic household supplies, as well as a countertop service offering artisanal cheeses, meats, fresh bread, jam and more. Guests can grab-and-go or have custom charcuterie and cheese boards prepared in-store to enjoy at Halcyon. The market will also eventually offer a selection of beer and wine options.
Inspired by his father’s markets throughout Spain and his lifelong dedication to the service industry, Jimenez seeks to bring the community- and experience-driven culture of Europe right to Forsyth County, within the mixed-use development, according to the news release.
“Halcyon’s inviting atmosphere centered around the greenspace seamlessly brings the community together, which is exactly what I intend to do with Il Bottegone,” said Jimenez. “In bringing a piece of Europe to Halcyon, my hope is to provide a space for family and friends to relax and enjoy each other’s company as they indulge in light servings of artisanal bites and drinks from a world away.”
To bring the high-end market vision to life, the interior design will feature warm and inviting tones with creative lighting throughout. The alleyway next to the space will mirror quaint café and market patios that line the cobblestone streets of Europe, serving as a gathering place for guests to leisurely sit and enjoy. Greenery and art will line the walls of the market and the outdoor terrace, creating the perfect “Instagram-worthy” backdrop.
“Il Bottegone is a perfect complement to Halcyon’s already established lineup of independent businesses that have continued to differentiate Halcyon from other developments in the metro Atlanta area,” said Phil Mays, principal at RocaPoint Partners and developer of Halcyon. “Thanks to the ongoing support from the local community, the mixed-use village continues to thrive nearly two years after opening, with the start of the second phase and addition of new tenants slated throughout the remainder of the year.”
With the addition of Il Bottegone, Halcyon’s roster of independent businesses and first-to-market national retailers, restaurants and service providers span more than 30 concepts. In spring 2021, Halcyon welcomed Derbyshire Mens, Board & Brush Creative Studio, Iron Age Korean Steakhouse and Cattle Shed Steak & Wine Bar. Construction is underway on Halcyon’s second phase of development, which will include a 60,000-square-foot office building and a 23,000-square-foot fitness center.
For more information, visit www.visithalcyon.com.