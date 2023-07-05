By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great local journalism.
Why do some people insist on smart city technology in Forsyth County?
Smart City
Smart kiosks manufactured by SmartPoint are being proposed in Forsyth County, Photo courtesy of Forsyth County
Despite disagreements over the topic of smart cities at a May 23 Board of Commissioners meeting, SmartPoint and Forward Forsyth remain optimistic about their effort to bring the technology industry to Forsyth County.