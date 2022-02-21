Authorities: 16-year-old arrested after shooting teen while ‘playing’ with handgun

A Forsyth County teen has been arrested after allegedly shooting another teenager while” playing” with a firearm over the weekend.

According to a news release from the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office, a 16-year-old male was arrested and charged with aggravated battery and minor in possession of a firearm after reportedly shooting another 16-year-old male at a home at the Villages of Castleberry neighborhood in central Forsyth on Saturday, Feb. 19.

“The preliminary investigation revealed the juveniles were ‘playing’ with the handgun and had apparently loaded and unloaded it several times when the juvenile living at the home pointed the weapon at the other and discharged a single round striking him in the abdomen,” the release said.

“Detectives with the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Unit arrived on scene shortly thereafter to begin an initial investigation. Detectives believe that alcohol and drugs were a factor in the shooting. Both juveniles attend school within Forsyth County.”