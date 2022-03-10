South Forsyth double homicide victims identified, authorities searching for suspect

Officials with the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office said they are searching for the suspect in a double homicide shooting that occurred in south Forsyth County early on Thursday morning.



In a release, FCSO officials said Juan Escalante-Alarcon, 34, of Norcross, has been identified as the suspect after deputies responded to 911 calls referencing a shooting at about 5 a.m. on Thursday, March 10 and found two men dead and a juvenile, who was also shot, with non-life-threatening injuries at 300 Tidwell Circle in southwestern Forsyth.

