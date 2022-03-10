South Forsyth double homicide victims identified, authorities searching for suspect

UPDATE- Thursday, March 10, 11:45 a.m.: The victims in Thursday's double homicide in south Forsyth County have been identified by the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office as Geovani Cruz, 21, and Ivan Cordero, 35.
Officials with the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office said they are searching for the suspect in a double homicide shooting that occurred in south Forsyth County early on Thursday morning.
In a release, FCSO officials said Juan Escalante-Alarcon, 34, of Norcross, has been identified as the suspect after deputies responded to 911 calls referencing a shooting at about 5 a.m. on Thursday, March 10 and found two men dead and a juvenile, who was also shot, with non-life-threatening injuries at 300 Tidwell Circle in southwestern Forsyth.
FCSO officials said Escalante-Alarcon is considered armed and dangerous and was last seen wearing black pants, a black sweatshirt and carrying a black backpack. He is known to drive a lifted black pick-up truck.
Escalante-Alarcon already has multiple active warrants, including charges for home invasion, aggravated assault and cruelty to children in the first degree.
Anyone with information should contact the FCSO at 770-781-3087 or 911.