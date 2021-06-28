Two arrested in connection with stabbing of a woman in Cumming

Two have been arrested after a woman was reportedly stabbed earlier this month in the city of Cumming.

According to an incident report from the Cumming Police Department, at about 10:20 p.m. on Friday, June 4, officers responded to a reported stabbing in the area of Allen Street near downtown Cumming, where the victim was bleeding with “multiple lacerations to her face and head.”

Amilcar Santos-Lopez, 22, and Aldemar Beato Raymundo-Aquino, 45, were arrested on Wednesday, June 16 in connection with the stabbing and taken to the Forsyth County Jail, where they are being held on no bond.

Both face charges of felony aggravated assault with other weapon and are being held for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, according to jail records.

The original caller said they saw the victim “stumbling out of the wood line covered in blood and asking for help.” The caller told police the victim said “two guys she was drinking with stabbed her and she believes they reside on Bald Ridge Road.”

While investigating, the responding officer “located three males seated under a tree drinking beer,” who were detained after being “ordered … at gunpoint to show me their hands and prone out on the ground.”

In the report, the officer said the three men did not know what had happened and were released after another officer realized the incident occurred behind a nearby business center “and not where the three males were handing out.”

Forsyth County Fire Department and EMS tended to the victim’s injuries on the scene before she was transported to North Fulton Hospital.