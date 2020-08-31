Another 35 Forsyth County students, staff test positive for COVID-19

We know that you need accurate and up-to-date information about the effects of the coronavirus in the state and our region. The Forsyth County News is making this article available free to non-subscribers as a public service. Go here to view our full coverage of the novel coronavirus and its impact on Forsyth County or sign up for our breaking news alerts to get timely updates and special reports. Please consider supporting our work by subscribing to the Forsyth County News.



Forsyth County Schools reported on Monday that another 35 students and staff members tested positive for COVID-19 last week, between Aug. 24 and Aug. 28.



According to data released by the chool district, 65 students and staff have tested positive for the disease caused by the novel coronavirus since schools first opened for both virtual and in-person learning on Aug. 13 — with more than half of those cases being in the county’s high schools.

Forsyth County Schools spokeswoman Jennifer Caracciolo said that there are currently 23 active positive student coronavirus cases along with nine active positive staff cases.