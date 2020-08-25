Here's how many Forsyth County students, staff are quarantined after the first full week of school

We know that you need accurate and up-to-date information about the effects of the coronavirus in the state and our region. The Forsyth County News is making this article available free to non-subscribers as a public service. Go here to view our full coverage of the novel coronavirus and its impact on Forsyth County or sign up for our breaking news alerts to get timely updates and special reports. Please consider supporting our work by subscribing to the Forsyth County News.

More than 600 Forsyth County Schools students and staff were quarantined because of direct exposure to someone with COVID-19 during the first full week of school.

According to data released by the school district, 1.6% of the 38,947 students learning in person full- or part-time and staff have been ordered to stay home for at least two weeks following the exposure; that amounts to about 623 individuals.

A total of 30 students and staff tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, from Aug. 17 to Aug. 21, the first full week of school after the district reopened with both in-person and virtual instruction options on Aug. 13.

“We are extremely pleased to have so many students and staff practicing safe and healthy behaviors while in our school buildings,” said Jennifer Caracciolo, director of communications with Forsyth County Schools. “By doing our individual part, we are keeping not only ourselves safe but also those around us.”