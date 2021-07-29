‘Another chance’: Forsyth County Schools celebrates grand opening of Academies for Creative Education

Hayes is excited to see the opening of this new facility, which could offer even more students in the county alternative paths to an education.

“I believe we’re here for three reasons, and this needs to be the legacy for a long, long time,” Hayes said. “We need to be willing to give people another chance, we need to find another way and we need to be a home team for kids and families.”

The principal said he believes that each and every student in Forsyth County should have as many opportunities as they need to receive their education and find success both in school and in life.

He pointed out that he has two children of his own, and they each need to be parented differently because they have individual needs. And he believes the same is true for all kids and students, especially when it comes to education.

For Hayes, ACE is an opportunity for kids to find what is right for them and find a team of educators and leaders who will be there to support and stand behind them.

“A building does not provide a sense of home,” Hayes said. “It takes people to come in to give it the warmth, to give it the love, to give it the guidance, to give it the patience to make that happen. We’re committed to doing that here.”

Following the grand opening ceremony, guests headed outside to see members of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 9143 raise the flag at ACE for the first time.

District and county leaders then gathered for the ribbon cutting ceremony where Hayes officially opened the school to the community.

BOE member Tom Cleveland served barbecue to guests for lunch before they took self-guided tours through the building.

Some notable stops for guests included the school’s gymnasium, media center and gaming lab, all of which showcased just some of what ACE has to offer students starting on the first day of school on Thursday, Aug. 5.