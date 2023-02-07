Applications are now open for this scholarship for descendants of Black families driven out of Forsyth in 1912

Local organizers recently announced the African American Descendants of Forsyth Scholarship is now open to applicants for the 2023-24 school year.

The up to $10,000, four-year scholarships are open to college-age descendants of Black families driven out of Forsyth County in 1912 by a mob of angry White residents.

To qualify for the scholarship, descendants must also have a minimum 2.5 GPA and write an essay about the journey of their family following their expulsion from the county.

A group of local church leaders started the scholarship in February last year as a way to acknowledge the county’s uncomfortable history and honor those families driven out of Forsyth by giving their descendants an opportunity to attend college without significant financial burden.

“While no one alive today was part of the racial expulsion in 1912, we all have a role in helping the next generation,” scholarship organizers wrote in a press release.