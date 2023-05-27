Class of 2023: How this Lambert graduate hopes to change the field of medicine

What was your favorite subject in high school?

“In high school, my favorite subject would certainly be biology. My honors biology class in ninth grade opened my eyes to the intricacies of the world around me on both a macroscopic and microscopic scale. I began to grasp the “why” behind many phenomena I previously found inexplicable (for instance, why does my body sweat after exercise?), which only furthered my intellectual curiosity.

“More specifically, I found it fascinating to learn more about the seemingly alternate world of cellular biology, understanding the building blocks of life on a fundamental level.”

Were you part of any clubs or extracurriculars?

“Throughout high school, I was most involved in two major activities, the first of which was Speech and Debate. I served as the president/director of the Lambert Speech and Debate team for three years and was ranked as the No. 1 debater nationally. It was here that I discovered my love for communication.

“The second major activity I pursued was HOSA — Future Health Professionals, the world’s largest career technical organization for aspiring healthcare professionals. As a seven-year HOSA member, I served as a state officer for Georgia HOSA and the youngest-ever International Vice President for the organization.

“Beyond these two activities, I was a national officer and chapter president for Students Against Destructive Decisions, member of Student Government and served as class president for two years, a Science Olympiad captain for one year, a student leader in the grassroots movement Whisper, and a competitor on the Lambert International Genetically Engineered Machine (iGEM) team.

Who was your greatest influence and why? Was there more than one?

“My parents have certainly been my greatest influences as they have always motivated me to be the best version of myself. My parents were never intentionally strict on me and did not force me to push myself academically. They continued to motivate me to pursue my own ceiling. They inculcated a self-driven mentality within me that has guided much of the work I pursue today.”

What will you miss most about your school?

“I will definitely miss the Lambert community; the camaraderie between my peers and I [was] unparalleled. All throughout my time at Lambert, I knew I could count on my peers for support and companionship. I’ve been able to work hard alongside them as they push me to be the best version of myself while also getting opportunities to have fun with them outside of academic settings. I hope to continue many of the friendships that I have forged these past four years.”

What are your plans after high school?

“I will be attending Harvard University as a Coca-Cola Scholar, double majoring in both molecular and cellular Biology and computer science. I will also be on the pre-medical track, hoping to be a physician.”

Where do you see yourself in 10 years?

“In ten years, I see myself as an aspiring physician, utilizing my skills in both science and communication to revolutionize the field of medicine by turning it into a compassionate discipline where I can truly connect with my patients.

“Using my skills in computer science, I hope to operate at the forefront of medicine, pushing its boundary as I drive innovation in the clinical space. Science is a growing body of knowledge, and I hope to continue adding to it.”