Drafts of redistricting plans for Hendricks Middle, East Forsyth High schools released

Forsyth County Schools released drafts of middle and high school redistricting plans during the Board of Education meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 13, to allow the community to look over the plans and provide feedback.

The school system provided drafts of both the middle and high school maps on its website along with plans for how many students from each of the schools they plan to move during the redistricting process for the openings of East Forsyth High school and Hendricks Middle School in August 2021

According to the overview of moves provided, as of now, the system plans to move students from Liberty, Otwell and Vickery Creek Middle Schools to populate the upcoming Hendricks Middle School. Through the plan, 1,175 students would move to Hendricks, taking up more than 79% of the school’s capacity.

The plans also detail a move of students from North Forsyth Middle to Liberty, from Liberty to Otwell Middle, and from Otwell to Vickery Creek Middle.

“So those are the moves that we did to populate Hendricks and to clean up any feeder patterns that we needed to,” Deputy Superintendent Joey Pirkle said at the meeting. “And when I say that I mean, if in moving some of these areas it created a feeder pattern issue where there’s less than 20%, then we went back and looked at that.”