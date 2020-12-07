Forsyth County Schools faces its highest number of reported COVID-19 cases following Thanksgiving break

The district reported a total of only 32 positive cases on its website during the break, a significant drop from the 70 cases reported during the previous week. Caracciolo said this was because more individuals actually did test positive during the week, but they waited to report their positive tests to the schools until after the break.

She said this caused a much larger uptick in cases the following Monday and Tuesday.

Denmark High School students also returned to school last Monday after the school was forced to temporarily close starting on Nov. 11. During their first week back, the school saw a report of five new COVID-19 cases among students and staff, and those who tested positive did not have contact with any other students or staff at the school.

While the number of reported COVID-19 cases continues to climb in the district and Forsyth County community, the number of students and staff having to stay home and quarantine has dropped since before the break.

This past week, the district reported that 1.8% of face-to-face students and staff had faced direct exposure to an individual who had tested positive for the virus. Out of 41,296 students and staff, that means nearly 800 individuals were forced to quarantine in the past week.

Before the break, the district reported that 3.7% of students and staff had faced direct exposure, or more than 1,500 individuals.