This Forsyth County theater student is headed to New York City to perform on a national stage

A Forsyth County theater student is headed to New York in June to perform on a national level after her recent win at the Shuler Awards 2023.
Emily Marx, a junior at Denmark High School, was honored with the award for best performance by a leading actress in the 15th Annual Georgia High School Musical Theatre Awards. Denmark teacher Chloe Roney won for best music direction. Both awards were for the school’s production of the musical “Newsies.”
Emily Marx performance at Shuler AwardsEmily Marx, a junior at Denmark High School, performed in the leading actress ensemble at the Shuler Awards 2023 in April.
The Shuler Awards is modeled after Broadway’s Tony Awards. The event was held at the Cobb Energy Center and broadcast live by Georgia Public Broadcasting and the ArtsBridge Foundation.
Before being nominated for the award, Marx and the cast and crew of “Newsies” at Denmark performed in front of a group of judges last winter during one of their several shows held on campus. To be eligible for nomination, they also sent a recording of their show to judges, and Marx sent in her own video of her singing, acting and answering interview questions.
Marx found out in March that she was nominated, heading to the Shuler Awards ceremony with other high schoolers from across the state where she took part in a performance with other nominees, taking on her role in “Newsies” as Katharine Pulitzer ‘Plumber.’
“Performing at the Shulers was definitely an experience I never would have anticipated being able to have,” Marx said. “It was just so incredible to basically be in an environment I hope to be in as a professional in the theater industry. It was very fast-paced. It was very hands on. There were a lot of different facets that went into the production. It was just an awesome experience to learn the ropes in what it is like to perform in an orchestrated production as well as working with such incredible actresses from around the state.”
Emily Marx winning at Shuler Awards 2023Emily Marx, a junior at Denmark High School, won the best leading actress award at the Shuler Awards 2023 and will perform this June in New York City.
Organizers announced Marx as the winner of best performance by a leading actress during the live broadcast.
“It was an out-of-body experience,” Marx said. “They said my name …. and my mind went blank. Everything shut down, and I was just in shock. And I walked off the stage in a daze thinking, ‘What just happened?’”
As a leading actress, Marx will now move on to represent Georgia in the National High School Musical Theatre Awards program, called the Jimmy Awards, in New York City in June. For ten days, she will stay in the Julliard dorms, attend dance and acting workshops, meet industry professionals and go to Broadway shows.
At the end of those ten days, each of the participants will perform in the Minskoff Theatre, a Broadway theater in Manhattan.
“It’s like Shuler times 20, so that’s going to take some time to process,” Marx said, laughing.
After that performance, judges will choose eight finalists to sing another song of their choice before an overall, national winner is announced.
