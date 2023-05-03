This Forsyth County theater student is headed to New York City to perform on a national stage

The Shuler Awards is modeled after Broadway’s Tony Awards. The event was held at the Cobb Energy Center and broadcast live by Georgia Public Broadcasting and the ArtsBridge Foundation.

Before being nominated for the award, Marx and the cast and crew of “Newsies” at Denmark performed in front of a group of judges last winter during one of their several shows held on campus. To be eligible for nomination, they also sent a recording of their show to judges, and Marx sent in her own video of her singing, acting and answering interview questions.

Marx found out in March that she was nominated, heading to the Shuler Awards ceremony with other high schoolers from across the state where she took part in a performance with other nominees, taking on her role in “Newsies” as Katharine Pulitzer ‘Plumber.’

“Performing at the Shulers was definitely an experience I never would have anticipated being able to have,” Marx said. “It was just so incredible to basically be in an environment I hope to be in as a professional in the theater industry. It was very fast-paced. It was very hands on. There were a lot of different facets that went into the production. It was just an awesome experience to learn the ropes in what it is like to perform in an orchestrated production as well as working with such incredible actresses from around the state.”